Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor's lung punctured by team doctor, sources say

datruth55

datruth55

Hungry for defense
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2004
Messages
21,449
Reaction score
3,114
Location
U.S.A.
A Los Angeles Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured quarterback Tyrod Taylor's lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback's cracked ribs, league and team sources told ESPN.

That is the reason Taylor did not start Sunday and rookie quarterback Justin Herbert unexpectedly did against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, in an arrangement that is likely to continue Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and quite possibly beyond.
Click to expand...
www.espn.com

Sources: QB Taylor's lung punctured by team doc

A Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor's lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection, leading to the quarterback missing the team's game against the Chiefs, sources told ESPN.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

Seems to me like that doctor shouldn't have a license to practice medicine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom