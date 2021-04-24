 Charles Snowden LB in 3rd/4th? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Charles Snowden LB in 3rd/4th?

DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

I've seen his name mentioned a few times, but wondered where people think he might be drafted or if he'd do well in Miami. He's really tall but I never really noticed that (I'm here watching all UVA games in Charlottesville). I also had no idea how light he is. 6'7", 240 (is 166 too light for 6').

I'll be honest, I would love it if we got him in mid 3rd. He needs to add some mass, but has always seemed really smart, and played in multiple positions on the field. Was a team captain. Seems a bit uncertain where people think he will go on various draft sites.

Charles Snowden

virginiasports.com virginiasports.com
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Those are very Jason Taylorish college numbers... JJ landed Jason in R2
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Interesting. Snowden weighs in at 3.04 lbs per inch.

Slim Reaper is at 2.30 lbs per inch.

Have you (DrMultimedia) perhaps identified some new golden rule?

Weight, let's think about it!
 
circumstances

circumstances

maybe we'll draft edward snowden.

nah, he'd more likely be a fit for the Pats.
 
