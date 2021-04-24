Charles Snowden LB in 3rd/4th?

I've seen his name mentioned a few times, but wondered where people think he might be drafted or if he'd do well in Miami. He's really tall but I never really noticed that (I'm here watching all UVA games in Charlottesville). I also had no idea how light he is. 6'7", 240 (is 166 too light for 6').I'll be honest, I would love it if we got him in mid 3rd. He needs to add some mass, but has always seemed really smart, and played in multiple positions on the field. Was a team captain. Seems a bit uncertain where people think he will go on various draft sites.