Chase or Waddle? We got the better player imo

I was fine with either before the draft, liked Chase a little more as a complete wr but also felt Waddle was a more explosive playmaker and he was also a better fit for our offense.The reports out of training camp for Chase were not good, there’s sources out there confirming this. Here’s a few.stripehype.com/2021/08/07/bengals-jamarr-chase-camp/amp/Just saw some replay from the beginning of the Bengals game tonight during half time. Chase had 0 receptions on 3 targets with at least 1 drop, you could argue he had 2.Now I’m not going to proclaim before even playing his first regular season game that the guy is a bust or anything like that.Several on here were all about Pitts or Chase and thought Waddle was a reach.Would’ve liked to see more from Waddle in the first preseason game but from the videos in training camp, he looks mostly healthy now and we already know what a electric player he is.Again it’s way too early to tell but it’s really not looking good for Chase so far. Ecstatic to have Waddle. I think we got the better player.