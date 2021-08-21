 Chase or Waddle? We got the better player imo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chase or Waddle? We got the better player imo

I was fine with either before the draft, liked Chase a little more as a complete wr but also felt Waddle was a more explosive playmaker and he was also a better fit for our offense.

The reports out of training camp for Chase were not good, there’s sources out there confirming this. Here’s a few.

www.si.com/nfl/bengals/.amp/allbengals-insiders-plus/joe-burrow-zac-taylor-not-concerned-about-jamarr-chases-drops-in-practice

stripehype.com/2021/08/07/bengals-jamarr-chase-camp/amp/

Just saw some replay from the beginning of the Bengals game tonight during half time. Chase had 0 receptions on 3 targets with at least 1 drop, you could argue he had 2.

Now I’m not going to proclaim before even playing his first regular season game that the guy is a bust or anything like that.

Several on here were all about Pitts or Chase and thought Waddle was a reach.

Would’ve liked to see more from Waddle in the first preseason game but from the videos in training camp, he looks mostly healthy now and we already know what a electric player he is.

Again it’s way too early to tell but it’s really not looking good for Chase so far. Ecstatic to have Waddle. I think we got the better player.
 
Before the “neither of them have played a single down” posters jump in, I would say that, at this point I agree with you. If I were forced to lay down cash for who will be better when the dust has settled, I would also bet Waddle.

I would be shocked if Vegas would not agree, by a wide margin.

Chase looks lazy to me, and that’s from the tape. Criticize me if you want, but I’ve seen it. And that’s the last trait I want any of my players to have. Dummies should have run up the card for Sewell.
 
The know crowd knows, Waddle is a freak athlete. Threat to take to 6 every time he touches the ball. Not hyperbole, he is a threat to take it to 6 every time he touches the ball.
 
Temper that with the fact Chase opted out and ino doubt has rust to knock off…….
 
