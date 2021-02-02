Chase vs. Smith

I'm sold on Smith above Chase for these reasons after watching the tape -1. Chase takes plays off, seems highly disengaged at times, especially when asked to contribute in other ways > eg. blocking. I've seen multiple plays where Chase is literally standing in the middle of the field watching his teammates struggle to get yards, he is showing unwillingness to actively engage on the play. If the play comes very close to where he is standing, and it's obvious that he's doing nothing, he will almost trot over and go through the motions of throwing a very half-hearted whiff block. Almost so as to not get noticed2. Chase took 2020 off. 2018-19 highlights were very, very good....and he knew they were good enough to rate him highly in the 2021 draft. There was no reason to play in the 2020 season, UNLESS you were itching to compete and loved the game. I question his unselfishness and commitment to the team3. Smith has high character that has never been questioned. He showed up in 2020 when he really didn't have to. He showed up (though didn't play > thumb) at the Senior Bowl event when he really didn't have to. He wants to compete, he wants to play4. Smith. The HIPS. I haven't seen anything like this in a long, long time. His routes are disciplined and ultra-crisp due to his uncanny ability to drop his hips and change direction without any loss of speed. Long strides to eat up open space and then WHAM, a 30-degree change of direction at full speed. I'm not sure how a corner defends against that, even with safety helpSo, for me, Smith wins the physicality comparison for the superior route-running ability and speed, even though with a lighter frame (easily up to 185-190 once the weight room pros get their hands on him). Smith also has the character I want in the locker room.Chase = Bo Callahan isn't really a fair statement, but Chase = Bo Callahan (Lite) may be.