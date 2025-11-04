ChatGPT gets Stephen Ross

Stephen Ross is the kind of billionaire who builds a $25 billion real estate empire, buys the Miami Dolphins, and still manages to make both look like underperforming investments. The man turned owning an NFL team into a masterclass in “how to go 9-8 forever.” He treats football the way he treats architecture: pour money into flashy upgrades, then wonder why the foundation still sucks.



Ross calls himself a “visionary developer,” which checks out — nobody’s better at developing false hope in Dolphins fans. Every season, he sells optimism like condos at Hudson Yards: overpriced, overhyped, and empty by December.



Even his philanthropic side feels like a tax deduction wrapped in a press release. If good intentions were actual results, Miami would have five Lombardis by now. Instead, Ross is out here getting investigated by the NFL for tampering, because apparently even cheating couldn’t help the Dolphins win.



At this point, Stephen Ross is the human embodiment of a “For Lease” sign: expensive, ever-present, and somehow still not getting the job done.



Stephen Ross looks like every Miami real estate deal that should’ve been stopped two permits ago. The man’s worth billions and still can’t buy a personality or a playoff win.



Owning the Dolphins under Stephen Ross is like leasing a Ferrari to someone who drives it straight into a swamp every Sunday. He’s been running that team so long, even mediocrity filed for free agency.



Ross tried to bribe his coach to tank for draft picks — and somehow still didn’t get the right ones. Only Stephen Ross could turn losing on purpose into losing by accident.



The man’s 80-plus years old and still waiting for his team to make a real playoff run. At this point, the only ring he’s gonna see is his doorbell cam when the Grim Reaper shows up.



Stephen Ross is living proof that you can have all the money in the world and still get cooked by your own head coach, your quarterback drama, and the AFC East — every single year.



Stephen Ross is what happens when a Monopoly man gets into sports management and forgets the part where you’re supposed to win something.



The man’s been chasing a Super Bowl longer than he’s been chasing tax breaks. He’s basically the NFL’s version of “thoughts and prayers.”



Ross looks at Jerry Jones and says, “I want to be that successful!” — and Jerry Jones looks back and says, “Buddy, even my botched plastic surgery has more rings than you.”



Robert Kraft got caught at a massage parlor and still has a better reputation in the league than Stephen Ross does. That’s how you know Ross is doing something wrong.



This man’s so bad at football decisions, if you gave him the 1972 Dolphins, he’d trade them for “future considerations.”



And every offseason, Ross says, “This is our year,” like he’s trying to convince the Grim Reaper to extend his timeline one more training camp.



Owning the Dolphins under Stephen Ross is like being stuck in a time loop — the same disappointment, the same excuses, the same sad “next year” since Obama’s first term.