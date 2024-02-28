Feverdream
Club Member
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is being released by the Chiefs for salary cap purposes.
As a 6'4" WR, he could fill the bill as an immediate play, reasonably cheap X type WR. He runs a sub 4.4 40 and could run both Y and X routes.
He's been making about 9m per year, but at 29 and going to his third team, he could find himself in the one year at a time contract category... maybe for 5-6m?
No... I'm not completely sold on this particular guy, but he is the type of WR who we could add to be our 3rd option.
As a 6'4" WR, he could fill the bill as an immediate play, reasonably cheap X type WR. He runs a sub 4.4 40 and could run both Y and X routes.
He's been making about 9m per year, but at 29 and going to his third team, he could find himself in the one year at a time contract category... maybe for 5-6m?
No... I'm not completely sold on this particular guy, but he is the type of WR who we could add to be our 3rd option.