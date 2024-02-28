 Cheap WR? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cheap WR?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is being released by the Chiefs for salary cap purposes.

As a 6'4" WR, he could fill the bill as an immediate play, reasonably cheap X type WR. He runs a sub 4.4 40 and could run both Y and X routes.

He's been making about 9m per year, but at 29 and going to his third team, he could find himself in the one year at a time contract category... maybe for 5-6m?

No... I'm not completely sold on this particular guy, but he is the type of WR who we could add to be our 3rd option.
 
I like the thought of Josh Reynolds or Kendrick Bourne that others have brought up

MVS could have some potential too. I'll take the cheapest of the bunch lol
 
Is Chase Claypool a FA?
If not, why dump money on an outside guy when Claypool is in the building already? Unless there's something fundamentally wrong with CC...
As cap strapped as the team is.
 
I go with a no. While he has the size at 6'4 he plays small every time I see him play. He seems to hate physical play and like to just go deep a lot. Which leads to him have an absolutely low catch rate of 50.3 for his career, despite playing with two all pro QBs.

We got deep speed routes covered in Hill and Waddle. We need a more physical chain mover type at X or a legit TE. Need that to compliment Waddle/Hill. We probably can't afford it but Michael Thomas would be a guy like that.
 
I agree with this, I'm not impressed with MVS and actually tried hard to be so over the last few years with fantasy teams and such. Seems like there are a number of big bodied WR's in this draft class, I'd rather take our chances in the 5th or 6th round on a guy we think can develop.
 
Both great options, IMO.

I love Reynolds in this offense. His ability to get his hands dirty would make those bubble screens much more effective. He had a pair of drops in the NFCC that were costly but overall he's on par with all the other WR's in terms of drop rate. If he hadn't dropped those two passes, we'd have no shot at signing him anyway. That toughness though is rare in a WR. Tell him to go block Nick Bosa and not only does he not back down but he attacks the objective, you can play for me.
 
Honestly, despite his height, I think he is more of a Y than he is an X. I do think he can fill the X role, especially in the red zone, but he wouldn't be my first choice.
 
If he'll come in on vet minimum and a minimal camp guarantee, I'd do it... let him fight for the WR5 job, and just cut him if he fails.
 
either WR #3 or a pass catching TE......we need a 3rd option in the passing game.....many people thought that Ced Wilson would do great as the #3WR and he actually had some good moments but he just wasn’t used enough .....way too many targets for Hill/Waddle.....I get it, you must run your offense through your best two playmakers but there needs to be another reliable option
 
