Check out this mock, Burrow at #5

She thinks Bengals sign an FA QB, and go with Young at #1. Burrow then falls to us. We then get Becton and Matos after.
Cynthia Frelund 2020 NFL mock draft: Who would analytics pick?
Cynthia Frelund's analytics-based mock is based solely on a contextual, data-driven model that aims to do one thing: maximize each team's potential to win as many games as possible in 2020. Who goes where in this unique Round 1 simulation?
