 Checking the CBS tracker... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Checking the CBS tracker...

GeauxFins2020

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
289
Reaction score
270
Age
55
Location
Near Tampa
A lot of BIG money spent (Pats), smart money spent (Bucs) and some players getting unexpectedly HUGE paychecks (Godchaux, Okwara, A. Jones).

But right there in the upper half of the top 50 are two guys I thought might be signed early (and still might be, since its still early):

18. Carl Lawson (25) Edge
19. Curtis Samuel (24) WR

I know we want to let the market settle (today was irrational thanks to NE going nuts)...and I am in favor of building through the draft and making smart trades (ala Isaiah Wilson deal.)

But if these guys are still here tomorrow at this time, I might get aggressive to bring them down.


www.nfl.com

Curtis Samuel's best catches | 2020 season

Watch the highlights of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel's best catches from the NFL 2020 season.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

And if someone overpays, no worries. Stay the course. We have a lot of draft capital to address needs.
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
2,986
Reaction score
1,546
I'm not so sure 24 hrs will settle the market down and get either of their asking prices within reach. Maybe in 30-45 days. It's sure easy to panic with what NE did today.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,097
Reaction score
6,604
Location
Allentown, Pa
Good post.

As an Ohio State fan I always liked Samuel. I am still not spending $17 Million. The pass rusher on the other hand? Ya I’d give him $17M.
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
1,369
Reaction score
979
The Ghost said:
Good post.

As an Ohio State fan I always liked Samuel. I am still not spending $17 Million. The pass rusher on the other hand? Ya I’d give him $17M.
Click to expand...
Which position is easier to replace in the draft?
 
GeauxFins2020

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
289
Reaction score
270
Age
55
Location
Near Tampa
Third Eye said:
I'm not so sure 24 hrs will settle the market down and get either of their asking prices within reach. Maybe in 30-45 days. It's sure easy to panic with what NE did today.
Click to expand...
Sure...but we still control what we pay. The market works in crazy ways. It might settle quickly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom