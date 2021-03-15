Checking the CBS tracker...

Curtis Samuel's best catches | 2020 season Watch the highlights of Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel's best catches from the NFL 2020 season.

A lot of BIG money spent (Pats), smart money spent (Bucs) and some players getting unexpectedly HUGE paychecks (Godchaux, Okwara, A. Jones).But right there in the upper half of the top 50 are two guys I thought might be signed early (and still might be, since its still early):18. Carl Lawson (25) Edge19. Curtis Samuel (24) WRI know we want to let the market settle (today was irrational thanks to NE going nuts)...and I am in favor of building through the draft and making smart trades (ala Isaiah Wilson deal.)But if these guys are still here tomorrow at this time, I might get aggressive to bring them down.And if someone overpays, no worries. Stay the course. We have a lot of draft capital to address needs.