Cheer up lads. Here is the good news.

HawaiiPhin31

Look nobody is happy right now. I get it. And many people have very VALID criticisms about Tua...myself included.

But just a few weeks ago we were high as kite on our potential...and Tua WAS PART OF THAT HYPE!

To be honest...I'm excited. This kid was humbled by the NFL. He got his *** kicked. He is going to have to work his *** OFF now. Missing the playoffs SUCKS...but I'd rather him be FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE to win this job back rather than him get to cruise leisurely on the back of our defense to another win or 2 and avoid that criticism. I'm honestly glad that our draft wasn't hurt by wins we ultimately wouldn't have deserved. We're not there quite yet and we should be grateful for this season. Look at the positives.

We have the 3rd, 18th, and 36th picks. We essentially have ANOTHER THREE 1st rounders for a 2nd year in a row!

Now let your imagination run wild. You want to give up on Tua? You want to fix the O-Line with a once-in-a-decade talent? You want to get a stud at WR and RB? You want to trade down and gather EVEN MORE resources!? Right now anything is possible...so let your thoughts entertain this for a moment.

Me?

I want to see Sewell and then a trade up to 7-8 for our most highly coveted WR. Imagine that...getting 2 of the BEST prospects in this draft to support Tua to see if he is the real deal. Give Tua a proper offseason. Give him a proper O-Line. Give him a proper WR. Give him a 2nd chance...he deserves it.

Please...don't bring negative nancy **** into this thread. By all means, be critical...but don't just ***** and moan. We have a dozen other threads already hijacked by that. I'd like to see what YOU see as positives going forward and what you hope to see us do in FA, the draft, etc...because if we remove all the emotion and we travel back to August...and if we were to tell ourselves that, despite a ruined offseason, we would go 10-6, have one of the top defenses in the NFL, and we saw Tua's statistics...we would be absolutely ****ing ECSTATIC. You know it. So pick your head up and get back to thinking logically...

- We should consider ourselves fortunate regarding Tua - we got a ton of analysis on him (earlier than expected) and he wasn't injured.
- We have the youngest team in the league and at times we were able to perform with the best of them (e.g. KC.)
- Our weak links are really coming into focus now. We're much more clear about what needs to be done than after last season.
- We have a ton of $$$ to spend in FA and the players finally want to play here again.
- We have a trove of draft picks and can do just about anything we want in the draft.
- And the Patriots suck.

How MANY seasons in my lifetime where I wish I could have said all these things!? I see nothing but positives right now.
 
Bopkin02

Thanks for your positive spin.
No to Sewell at 3. And here is why.
Miami absolutely MUST, if possible, trade down from 3 and add a first next year(2022). Not too far, but enough to get a first in 2022. Miami still wants to pick top 8 or 9.
If Lawrence and Wilson/Fields go 1 and 2, you assume pick three goes to a team trading for Wilson/Fields who didn't go at two.
Then, you have left: Pitts, D Smith, J Waddle, J Chase, Still Sewell, and Parsons. That gets you one of the top guys, and you can get one of them at 9.
(I think Pitts has HOF potential. I wouldn't disregard taking him. WR's can be had all through the draft)
You do that trade down, add that 1 for 2022. That allows you to keep building with studs through the draft, cheap help, but it also gives you ammo/protects you in the 2022 draft in case you need to replace Tua. By then, the team will be more built up, you can trade both 1's and your 2 to move around for a QB.
If Tua shows great improvement in 2021, then worst case, you have two #1 picks in 2022. And more than likely, trading down with one of those teams picking 4-9, that pick could be very high in 2022.
Whatever Miami does, they shouldn't pick at 3.
Just my humble opinion.
 
Aqua Marino (UK)

Let’s be honest here. The defense up until today’s game was the real strength of the team and carried us to the verge of the play offs.

Sadly they didn’t show up today but they deserve a lot of credit for helping us double our win total from a year ago.

2 picks in the top 20 and of course FA to come so lots to be optimistic about. For me you get Tua some weapons. You can’t give up after one year. That’s madness!

I trust the FO to makes the moves in the off season to make us even stronger for 2021.
 
DZimmer000

Bopkin02 said:
Thanks for your positive spin.
No to Sewell. And here is why.
Miami absolutely MUST, if possible, trade down from 3 and add a first next year(2022). Not too far, but enough to get a first in 2022. Miami still wants to pick top 8 or 9.
If Lawrence and Wilson/Fields go 1 and 2, you assume pick three goes to a team trading for Wilson/Fields who didn't go at two.
Then, you have left: Pitts, D Smith, J Waddle, J Chase, Still Sewell, and Parsons. That gets you one of the top guys, and you can get one of them at 9.
(I think Pitts has HOF potential. I wouldn't disregard taking him. WR's can be had all through the draft)
You do that trade down, add that 1 for 2022. That allows you to keep building with studs through the draft, cheap help, but it also gives you ammo/protects you in the 2022 draft in case you need to replace Tua. By then, the team will be more built up, you can trade both 1's and your 2 to move around for a QB.
If Tua shows great improvement in 2021, then worst case, you have two #1 picks in 2022. And more than likely, trading down with one of those teams picking 4-9, that pick could be very high in 2022.
Whatever Miami does, they shouldn't pick at 3.
Just my humble opinion.
Perfect play in my book.
 
Austin Tatious

We had a good year but we aren’t nearly good enough, particularly at playmaking positions, including

— an electric receiver
— a slot receiver
— a running back with power who can break tackles and take a workload
— a pass rushing edge rusher who the offense must account for
— a 3 down inside linebacker with agility and speed
— a ball hawking free safety.

What do those six needs have in common? PLAYMAKING. That’s not to say I wouldn’t take another OL or run stiffing DT. But what will move the needle is guys who exert themselves physically.
 
Sewell all the way unless we can get a great, great trade down.
Build a great Oline and grab Harris first pick 2 nd round.
Here's the reasons why.
1. Your protecting your investment in Tua from injury.
2. Your improving your running game which makes your team more dynamic.
3. Your resting your defense.
4. If you wish to win in the playoffs in December and play in the sleet and snow up north you have to be able to run the ball.
5. If Tua is not the godsend that many hope your setting up your team to win even without a great QB.

PS Back when we had Marinio and made the playoffs every year we rarely advanced because of our lack of a running game. Think about that.
 
Andyman

phintim said:
Sewell all the way unless we can get a great, great trade down.
Build a great Oline and grab Harris first pick 2 nd round.
Here's the reasons why.
1. Your protecting your investment in Tua from injury.
2. Your improving your running game which makes your team more dynamic.
3. Your resting your defense.
4. If you wish to win in the playoffs in December and play in the sleet and snow up north you have to be able to run the ball.
5. If Tua is not the godsend that many hope your setting up your team to win even without a great QB.

PS Back when we had Marinio and made the playoffs every year we rarely advanced because of our lack of a running game. Think about that.
Harris won’t be there at that second round pick. That would shock me.
 
