Cheer up lads. Here is the good news.

Look nobody is happy right now. I get it. And many people have very VALID criticisms about Tua...myself included.



But just a few weeks ago we were high as kite on our potential...and Tua WAS PART OF THAT HYPE!



To be honest...I'm excited. This kid was humbled by the NFL. He got his *** kicked. He is going to have to work his *** OFF now. Missing the playoffs SUCKS...but I'd rather him be FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE to win this job back rather than him get to cruise leisurely on the back of our defense to another win or 2 and avoid that criticism. I'm honestly glad that our draft wasn't hurt by wins we ultimately wouldn't have deserved. We're not there quite yet and we should be grateful for this season. Look at the positives.



We have the 3rd, 18th, and 36th picks. We essentially have ANOTHER THREE 1st rounders for a 2nd year in a row!



Now let your imagination run wild. You want to give up on Tua? You want to fix the O-Line with a once-in-a-decade talent? You want to get a stud at WR and RB? You want to trade down and gather EVEN MORE resources!? Right now anything is possible...so let your thoughts entertain this for a moment.



Me?



I want to see Sewell and then a trade up to 7-8 for our most highly coveted WR. Imagine that...getting 2 of the BEST prospects in this draft to support Tua to see if he is the real deal. Give Tua a proper offseason. Give him a proper O-Line. Give him a proper WR. Give him a 2nd chance...he deserves it.



Please...don't bring negative nancy **** into this thread. By all means, be critical...but don't just ***** and moan. We have a dozen other threads already hijacked by that. I'd like to see what YOU see as positives going forward and what you hope to see us do in FA, the draft, etc...because if we remove all the emotion and we travel back to August...and if we were to tell ourselves that, despite a ruined offseason, we would go 10-6, have one of the top defenses in the NFL, and we saw Tua's statistics...we would be absolutely ****ing ECSTATIC. You know it. So pick your head up and get back to thinking logically...



- We should consider ourselves fortunate regarding Tua - we got a ton of analysis on him (earlier than expected) and he wasn't injured.

- We have the youngest team in the league and at times we were able to perform with the best of them (e.g. KC.)

- Our weak links are really coming into focus now. We're much more clear about what needs to be done than after last season.

- We have a ton of $$$ to spend in FA and the players finally want to play here again.

- We have a trove of draft picks and can do just about anything we want in the draft.

- And the Patriots suck.



How MANY seasons in my lifetime where I wish I could have said all these things!? I see nothing but positives right now.