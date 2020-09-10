Cheers to a new season of Football

Were hours away from the start of the 2020 season. A season that was and still is very much in Jeopardy due to the on going tribulations of 2020.



I know I should be celebrating the fact weve got Football back in our lives but 2020 has taken a toll on me personally, so much so that I am pretty numb to the fact. Im sure many other people are in the same boat.



From Covid and the endless changes we've had to endure because of the pandemic. To the racist police killings and the on going stuggle to get any changes made to the institution we call America about this issue. To family sickness and death. To the youth of our country, thats had to witness this horror and experiance all of their normal routines get flipped upside down. To all of the other personal issues that we all have had to face this year individually. Some have watched their loved ones die, some have lost their employment, some have had a life's work get destroyed by whats happened in 2020. I'll just say it, 2020 has been the worst year of my life and it pains me to see the human race in such an awful place.



Its hard to put into words how much I need Football. Maybe its because for some silly reason, I thought the return of Football would mark the beginning of the return to normalcy for the world. But let's face it, the world as we once knew it is going to be changed forever and I'm not sure something as simple as watching a football game will change anything.... but I hope it does.



I just wanted to write to all of you and tell you that I'm rooting for you. Ive never met any of you in real life but i wish all of you the best. No matter what struggles your going through right now, I hope you get through it and everything works out for you.



I love football, but this year has made me realize that without compassion for one another, nothing else matters. So I just wanna say I love you guys and I hope you all have a great weekend watching the games and whatever adversity you may be facing right now in your life, you have the strength and luck to come out of it in a better place.



Cheers