Cheetah Claus

Imagine if all the teams treated Hill like Washington did?

He would be pushing 30 TD's.
 
Tyreek Hill will pass Wes Welker for all time receiving yards this week likely ! Interesting!
 
Finland said:
Calvin Johnson has the record for most receiving yards in at season with 1964 yards in 2012. Welker isn’t even in the top 10 for yardage in a season as a WR. So I’m not sure what record you are referring to.
 
1972forever said:
I think he's referring to their career receiving stats. Welker 9924 Hill 9821
 
