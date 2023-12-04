Cheetah Claus

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 23,716
- Reaction score
- 61,299
- Location
- New Jersey
The gift that keeps on giving. Enjoy fellas.
Calvin Johnson has the record for most receiving yards in at season with 1964 yards in 2012. Welker isn’t even in the top 10 for yardage in a season as a WR. So I’m not sure what record you are referring to.Tyreek Hill will pass Wes Welker for all time receiving yards this week likely ! Interesting!
I think he's referring to their career receiving stats. Welker 9924 Hill 9821Calvin Johnson has the record for most receiving yards in at season with 1964 yards in 2012. Welker isn’t even in the top 10 for yardage in a season as a WR. So I’m not sure what record you are referring to.