Cheetah Conundrum

Curious as to what everyone’s outlook / preference is regarding T Hill. It hasn’t been a hotly discussed subject with all the GM / HC news and talk going on.

My two cents on the matter is if you can move off him for a 2nd in 2027 I would pull the trigger on that trade. We are in for a foundational tear down and buildup for the long haul and he doesn’t fit into the 3 year plan.
 
If we could trade him…..absolutely! But do to his age, off field headaches, salary, and now injury it will be difficult to accomplish. If no takers, then I believe he will be a post June 1st cut.
 
Age, injury, contract, and off the field issues = ZERO trade value. He will be a cut, probably post June 1 designation.
 
I don’t think he’s a worthless as everyone thinks. I’d bet there a handful of teams that would pony over a mid round pick for him.
 
I just don’t see him coming back the same player after the injury. That said, he is an athletic freak - if anyone can do it at his age it could be him. We can’t afford him now + he’s a knucklehead. All I’m saying is he might have a few years left somewhere else.
 
