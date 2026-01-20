Cheetah Conundrum

Tone-Loc
Curious as to what everyone’s outlook / preference is regarding T Hill. It hasn’t been a hotly discussed subject with all the GM / HC news and talk going on.
My two cents on the matter is if you can move off him for a 2nd in 2027 I would pull the trigger on that trade. We are in for a foundational tear down and buildup for the long haul and he doesn’t fit into the 3 year plan.
