Cheetah Running 60 Meter Dash Todays USA Track & Field Event

Please don’t get hurt cheetah!

Tyreek Hill enters 60-meter dash at today's USA Track and Field event - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill shows how fast he is every Sunday during the football season, and now he’s ready to show his speed on the track.Hill is entered to race the 60-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships today in Louisville.Although Hill has not confirmed...
If y'all think Hill is the type of player that wraps himself in bubble wrap during the off-season, then you know nothing about the man. He does various activities all season long. Part of what makes him a special athlete.

Kick ass, Tyreek.
 
The worst that could happen is a pulled hamstring or something. You don’t blow out a knee running in a straight line.
 
