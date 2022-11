DOC ZINGO said: Are you listening Chris Simms and Colin Cowherd?

Cheetah throwing down the mouth, I wouldn’t argue with him. Click to expand...

Colin didn't even acknoweldge Tua's game. He talked about bears vs dolphins but raved about fields and just said, Tua seems to just underthrow every pass. That's alright keeping feeding Tua, keep him energized to show up such fools