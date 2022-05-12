Cheetah shutting down all the hate on Tua.

mrbunglez
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 13,010
- Reaction score
- 19,347
Location
West Palm Beach
Nah I like my title better.Come on Man U gotta name the thread “this clip is encouraging”
All that really matters is that Tua has the support of his teammates and coaches. What the Tua haters say or the talking heads in the media say about Tua as a QB doesn’t matter one bit.I love that he has QB1s back and shut everyone up. I love everything about this. Players protecting other players. How a team should be.
