Cheetah shutting down all the hate on Tua.

I know that our team has been hugely upgraded on Offense and with the new HC and everything is looking up. The ONE thing I would like to see this season is Tua sticking it to every hater, doubter and negative band wagon merchant out there beit NFL fans or press and media hacks. I'm not 100% convinced yet but I know he's nowhere near as bad as some have made him out. He's got an arsenal of decent weapons to play with this season so I'm expecting him to step up. This season for me is Tua sticking it to them and getting our team into the playoffs.