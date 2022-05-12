 Cheetah shutting down all the hate on Tua. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cheetah shutting down all the hate on Tua.

DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Die Hard Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 27, 2006
Messages
1,580
Reaction score
2,052
Location
Rhode Island
Love it! So glad that he has proven leader to support him. T-Hill doesn’t mess around either.
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
4,624
Reaction score
4,041
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
The furor over that one throw gives us a snapshot at how insane twitter and it's followers really are. People have no lives if they can obsess over a single pass thrown in practice. Johnny Unitas wouldn't have looked so super on EVERY throw in a practice but he didn't have to hear all the garbage. That's the internet and it's band of idiots talking. Unitas lofted plenty of passes and made it to the HOF. Tua will be great this year, him and McD are going to be great together!! Book it!!
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
7,275
Reaction score
2,979
Location
Narnia
I know that our team has been hugely upgraded on Offense and with the new HC and everything is looking up. The ONE thing I would like to see this season is Tua sticking it to every hater, doubter and negative band wagon merchant out there beit NFL fans or press and media hacks. I'm not 100% convinced yet but I know he's nowhere near as bad as some have made him out. He's got an arsenal of decent weapons to play with this season so I'm expecting him to step up. This season for me is Tua sticking it to them and getting our team into the playoffs.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,776
Reaction score
22,035
Age
69
Location
Miami
mrbunglez said:
I love that he has QB1s back and shut everyone up. I love everything about this. Players protecting other players. How a team should be.
Click to expand...
All that really matters is that Tua has the support of his teammates and coaches. What the Tua haters say or the talking heads in the media say about Tua as a QB doesn’t matter one bit.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,103
Reaction score
2,984
1972forever said:
All that really matters is that Tua has the support of his teammates and coaches. What the Tua haters say or the talking heads in the media say about Tua as a QB doesn’t matter one bit.
Click to expand...

Exactly.

Cheetah infamously referred to mahommes as "trash" or "garbage" I forget which one early on.

So I highly doubt Cheetah would go out of his way to praise or defend Tua if he was throwing ducks all day every day.

That clip showed quite a few throws hitting HIS WR in stride.

But whatever lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom