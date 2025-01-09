 Cheetah: Stay or Go? (POLL) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cheetah: Stay or Go? (POLL)

Will Hill Be A Dolphin In 2025-26?

  • Yes

    Votes: 9 26.5%

  • No

    Votes: 21 61.8%

  • Uncertain

    Votes: 4 11.8%
  • Total voters
    34
  • This poll will close: .
Shake hands and move on. No hard feelings. He had a great run and did way better than expected in '22 and '23.

Best for the cap. Best for the team. Best for our '25 and/or '26 drafts.
 
Been fantastic watching him but for the position we are in I'd say it's time to move on.

All depends on the market for him however.
 
A more interesting question would be who wants him back and who wants him gone.

Consider my vote one for GONE.


I think we can win ZERO playoff games without him.

I just wish he had pulled this BEFORE they paid Tua,
 
I somewhat agree. To be frank, I haven't decided whether we should keep him or not; although I'm leaning on letting him go. He wasn't a major factor this year to tell the truth.
 
I thought the poll was what we preferred happen, not what I think will happen.

I voted he stays but if it was a choice of preference, I'd prefer to trade him and get value.
 
I voted he’s not here. But that was just me hoping.
Realistically, I think he will be on our team because no one‘s going to want his contract or his attitude.
 
Tua may be unreliable from a health standpoint but the one thing he's shown he absolutely can do consistently is make those around him better (which of course was a big reason the Dolphins felt okay re-signing him).

Tua made Mack Hollins look like a real boy during the Flores era and has helped Tyreek Hill and Jonnu Smith to what were Top-5 seasons at their positions, respectively. I think he's also helped make Mike McDaniel look pretty good, too.

You can go back to Tua at Bama where he helped Jeudy and Ruggs excel as well. Ruggs was never that special but there were big things expected of Jeudy who was a huge disappointment in Denver.

I would only worry about losing Hill if I thought Tua needed him but you can never really say that about Tua unless the passing game is the only thing you have and even now we know we have Waddle, Washington, Smith & Achane to catch passes.

We've even see Tua play without Hill and it was fine.

Achane is noticeably faster than Hill at this point which tells me Hill is starting to really slow down. He's not going to give you another 1,700-yd season nor is he ever going to be worthy of 175 targets like the NFL elites since he doesn't have size to fall back on. If that's true you can't justify the price and you need to cut ties ASAP if someone's willing to step up with a '25 R2 pick or maybe even a '26 R1 selection.
 
If another team was willing to even pay a portion of his salary I’m letting him go

I really love what GB is doing with their WR position, draft talented guys, not all pro’s, but talented guys with different skill sets. We don’t need Hill and his bloated salary
 
He's become way too much of a distraction, quitting on the team unforgivable for me. Move on, take the 2nd rounder and invest in a young wideout.
 
