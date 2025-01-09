Cheetah: Stay or Go? (POLL)

Charlie Rivers said: I somewhat agree. To be frank, I haven't decided whether we should keep him or not; although I'm leaning on letting him go. He wasn't a major factor this year to tell the truth. Click to expand...

Tua may be unreliable from a health standpoint but the one thing he's shown he absolutely can do consistently is make those around him better (which of course was a big reason the Dolphins felt okay re-signing him).Tua made Mack Hollins look like a real boy during the Flores era and has helped Tyreek Hill and Jonnu Smith to what were Top-5 seasons at their positions, respectively. I think he's also helped make Mike McDaniel look pretty good, too.You can go back to Tua at Bama where he helped Jeudy and Ruggs excel as well. Ruggs was never that special but there were big things expected of Jeudy who was a huge disappointment in Denver.I would only worry about losing Hill if I thought Tuahim but you can never really say that about Tua unless the passing game is the only thing you have and even now we know we have Waddle, Washington, Smith & Achane to catch passes.We've even see Tua play without Hill and it was fine.Achane is noticeably faster than Hill at this point which tells me Hill is starting to really slow down. He's not going to give you another 1,700-yd season nor is he ever going to be worthy of 175 targets like the NFL elites since he doesn't have size to fall back on. If that's true you can't justify the price and you need to cut ties ASAP if someone's willing to step up with a '25 R2 pick or maybe even a '26 R1 selection.