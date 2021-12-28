 Chemistry sez Tua - twice! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chemistry sez Tua - twice!

dcm

dcm

Starter
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
520
Reaction score
48
Location
Patsyville, USA
2 separate interviews, last being on the field right after the win. Tua is asked what he feels has led to the remarkable turnaround of winning 7 straight NFL games??

His answer....coaching? No. Players doing their jobs? No. Getting calls and breaks? No.

Hr answered it by saying that "the boys" were spending more time together outside the facility. You know, just hanging out kicking it with each other when they are not required to!

Simply put, they are playing for each other. They do not want to let each other down.

Chemistry can be a dangerous thing, with it the team can overachiever, without it there is no chance at success.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom