Chemistry sez Tua - twice!

2 separate interviews, last being on the field right after the win. Tua is asked what he feels has led to the remarkable turnaround of winning 7 straight NFL games??



His answer....coaching? No. Players doing their jobs? No. Getting calls and breaks? No.



Hr answered it by saying that "the boys" were spending more time together outside the facility. You know, just hanging out kicking it with each other when they are not required to!



Simply put, they are playing for each other. They do not want to let each other down.



Chemistry can be a dangerous thing, with it the team can overachiever, without it there is no chance at success.