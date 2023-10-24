Chicken Littles

Finsational
Displaced Finatic
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2006
- Messages
- 1,144
- Reaction score
- 3,274
- Location
- Kernersville, NC
Can you please check in here if you agree with any of the following
1. McDaniel is a fraud
2. This team is going nowhere
3. Injuries had nothing to do with the loss
4. You are negative just to be negative.
5. Officiating did not affect the game
This will make it easier to add people to our ignore list.
Clarification. I disagree with the all statements above. The way I wrote it may make it look otherwise.
1. McDaniel is a fraud
2. This team is going nowhere
3. Injuries had nothing to do with the loss
4. You are negative just to be negative.
5. Officiating did not affect the game
This will make it easier to add people to our ignore list.
Clarification. I disagree with the all statements above. The way I wrote it may make it look otherwise.
Last edited: