Chicken Littles

i dont agree with any of the reasons you listed but being of an objective mind I will bite.



My reasons for being negative and thinking we wont win the superbowl this year:



1. Tua is making the oline look better than it is due to his quick release (meaning the oline isnt as good as we think... though they have gotten better since last year... maybe Tua just got more consistent in getting the ball out early successfully)

2. Tua struggles when he isnt able to get the ball out quickly and he then forces the ball

3. We struggle against good pass rushing teams

4. The secondary gives up easy yards and cant tackle well

5. Our offensive scheme is innovative but our defensive scheme is the opposite... vanilla (4 man rush almost always with very few blitzes with the dbs playing way off of the receivers)

6. We haven't shown the ability to get short yardage consistently running the ball

7. Our kick return game is flat and non~explosive (never a threat to score a TD)

8. Our Linebackers are mediocre

9. Our run defense is porous

10. The sky is falling



I know a lot of you are going to get butthurt by this post. Just know that I love you guys and this team. Rub some vaseline on it.