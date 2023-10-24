 Chicken Littles | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chicken Littles

Can you please check in here if you agree with any of the following

1. McDaniel is a fraud
2. This team is going nowhere
3. Injuries had nothing to do with the loss
4. You are negative just to be negative.
5. Officiating did not affect the game


This will make it easier to add people to our ignore list.

Clarification. I disagree with the all statements above. The way I wrote it may make it look otherwise.
 
Nope.

I am pumped. Best RT in the league over the last decade struggled with Jaelen Phillips.

Tua is healthy and unflappable.

We’ve already gone to LAC, NE, Buffalo and Philly and were in first place.

The Calvary is itching to help and they are ALL coming back.
 
i dont agree with any of the reasons you listed but being of an objective mind I will bite.

My reasons for being negative and thinking we wont win the superbowl this year:

1. Tua is making the oline look better than it is due to his quick release (meaning the oline isnt as good as we think... though they have gotten better since last year... maybe Tua just got more consistent in getting the ball out early successfully)
2. Tua struggles when he isnt able to get the ball out quickly and he then forces the ball
3. We struggle against good pass rushing teams
4. The secondary gives up easy yards and cant tackle well
5. Our offensive scheme is innovative but our defensive scheme is the opposite... vanilla (4 man rush almost always with very few blitzes with the dbs playing way off of the receivers)
6. We haven't shown the ability to get short yardage consistently running the ball
7. Our kick return game is flat and non~explosive (never a threat to score a TD)
8. Our Linebackers are mediocre
9. Our run defense is porous
10. The sky is falling

I know a lot of you are going to get butthurt by this post. Just know that I love you guys and this team. Rub some vaseline on it.
 
What if I told you 1,2,3, and 6 may be solved with a healthy Connor and Armstead. 4 may be fixed with a healthy X and Jalen. 5) our defense played much better and is showing promise based on that game and like 4 we are going to get those two back. 8) David Long and Baker played much better (idk how sustainable that is) . 9) we looked better against the run .

Lol I still think everything is ahead of us and maybe we can pick up another LB this week.

Teams need to grow and we are still growing, we haven't peaked yet and that is a good thing.
 
Tua doesn't struggle because he can't get the ball out quickly he struggles when he's got pressure in his face. The same as Brady, Manning and any other qb did. Brady used to just flop to the ground to avoid getting hit. And the games that NE lost it was usually because the other team was able to pressure Brady consistently.
 
#3 and #6

#6 we will get to the playoffs and possible SB
 
Very true brother and this Halloween weekend 🎃 we are going to delay BB from getting closer to coach shulas record
 
