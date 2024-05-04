Chiefs and Bills wanted obj

Appearing on Saturday's episode of SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were "in the mix" for Beckham before he picked the Dolphins:



"Odell Beckham is betting big on Mike McDaniel unlocking him. He wants to produce, and he still wants to be a prime target. He feels like the Dolphins can help him get there. Now, they had an upside package of a little over $8 million, so they came to a sweet spot there in the negotiation. There were some other teams in the mix. I was told Kansas City was appealing to Odell Beckham, Buffalo as well. But in the end, he believes this offense can still help him prove something. This is a player who put up less than 600 yards last year in Baltimore; probably didn't go the way he wanted. So, he's going to go be the third option, of course, behind Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but he feels like there's enough footballs to go around."