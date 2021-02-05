 Chiefs coach involved in accident... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chiefs coach involved in accident...

NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
11,655
Reaction score
14,824
Location
Montreal
This isnt Fins related but its such a shame that I think it warrants discussion...

www.espn.com

Chiefs' Britt Reid involved in crash with injuries

Britt Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs' outside linebackers coach, was involved in a multicar accident Thursday night that has left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries, according to a team statement and the police report.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Fins1971

Fins1971

C'mon Dolphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 3, 2009
Messages
9,662
Reaction score
3,368
Location
Zen Ridge
If I remember correctly Britt has had issues with the law before. IMO This will hurt the chiefs just like the hooker scandal did to the Falcons.
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,321
Reaction score
1,039
Idiot. Don't drink and drive. You got money, get a cab or Uber or a chiefs driver to take you.
 
Bosconian

Bosconian

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 1, 2020
Messages
231
Reaction score
842
Location
Santa Fe, NM
Fins1971 said:
If I remember correctly Britt has had issues with the law before. IMO This will hurt the chiefs just like the hooker scandal did to the Falcons.
Click to expand...
This might be the prior issues you were talking about.

nypost.com

Andy Reid’s son has chance at Super Bowl moment after turning life around

AVENTURA, Fla. — Thirteen years ago Thursday, Britt Reid was in handcuffs. The son of then-Eagles coach Andy Reid pointed a handgun at another driver following a dispute on Jan. 30, 2007. On the sa…
nypost.com nypost.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom