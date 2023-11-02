Chiefs forum

Finsational
They seems pretty confident they will beat us ( I suppose they should ) but some are on the fence. Most expect a 1 TD game. The one character they have has to be the most foul mouthed person I've ever seen on a forum. He insults the Fins and his own forum members equally. Ridiculous post count too. 12,878 average posts per year. Makes EasyRider seem like a Sunday school teacher.
