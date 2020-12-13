Chiefs/Phins Postgame chat

First game where I feel like Tua has arrived. He looked good and did not need studs to throw to. He threw to his open reads, really cool to see. Especially with no run game.
Defense is really good. Special teams ironically lost it for us. Hard to believe . We will get em next year when we add skill. Go fins
 
Today we played most the game with actual practice squad nobodies as our offensive play makers. Yet Tua made it work as best he could and got us that close to beating the best team in the league. I despise moral victories but Tua showed so much today. Didn’t play like a rookie.
 
So
Gesicki is he out for year?
Parker? Hopefully back
Grant?
McCain came back
Jackson came back. In

that all from today’s game?
 
