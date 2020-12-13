Chiefs/Phins Postgame chat

13marino13
Where have all the good times gone
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2004
- Messages
- 25,868
- Reaction score
- 74,725
- Location
- Institutionalized in PA
Keep it, civil boys...
We're trouble sans those skill players on offense.Very proud of how this team competes. When we have some actual skill players available we might be trouble.
A sign of great coaching. A stark contrast to what we saw last night on the same field.I'm not into moral victories, but i never felt better after a loss. We fought to the end, no quit !!!