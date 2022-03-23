Chiefs Podcast instant reaction

dolfanattic5
I find this stuff hilarious. Go to 1:03:15 and watch for a few minutes. It’s their instant reaction on how they got hosed.
Darrell Green was probably the fastest guy of substance in league history. He played until 40. When you're that fast, you can lose a step and still be fast. I am not saying he will be Green. This is football. Any single player can get hurt on any play. Hopefully we get four impactful years out of it.
He turned 28 on the first of the month. The contract is really a 3 year deal. That means he won't turn 31 until after the '24 season.
I don’t think the Chiefs need premium picks, they do pretty well with mid- round fodder. They were able to pick Hill in the 5th round.None of the picks were premium picks. We were able to get away with this with a late first and a mid-second and then some mid-round fodder.
Miami can't just go get a guy like Hill. Easier said than done. We paid up for an offense-changing guy. I wanted David Bell or Metchie at receiver, but we went for the top of the top of the heap.
with 2 1st and 2nd in the 2023 draft, Miami could flip one of those 1st round picks for a 2nd and 3rd round pick this year if they really wanted to.Only pick I'm a little bummed about is the 2nd Rd one. Don't really care about the rest. Just sucks we have to wait until RD3 for Miami's first pick...for now.
Thanks to him doing some seedy things....I don’t think the Chiefs need premium picks, they do pretty well with mid- round fodder. They were able to pick Hill in the 5th round.
Noooo. Those are currently earmarked as insurance.with 2 1st and 2nd in the 2023 draft, Miami could flip one of those 1st round picks for a 2nd and 3rd round pick this year if they really wanted to.
I have to imagine they’ll try to get a pick back.Only pick I'm a little bummed about is the 2nd Rd one. Don't really care about the rest. Just sucks we have to wait until RD3 for Miami's first pick...for now.
I’d keep both 1s in 2023.with 2 1st and 2nd in the 2023 draft, Miami could flip one of those 1st round picks for a 2nd and 3rd round pick this year if they really wanted to.
With 2 firsts next year we could deal back into the second.Only pick I'm a little bummed about is the 2nd Rd one. Don't really care about the rest. Just sucks we have to wait until RD3 for Miami's first pick...for now.