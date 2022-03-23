 Chiefs Podcast instant reaction | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chiefs Podcast instant reaction

qmar

qmar

BONG SHULA said:
They get it. We essentially flipped two 2s and 2 4s for Tyreek Hill.

The Seahawks got two 1s for Jamal Adams lol.

Everyone is freaked out at hearing "5 picks" but we fleeced them on this.
I wouldn’t say we fleeced them. We are talking about a 28/29 yr old speed WR. Don’t get me wrong, it was a good deal for us and I’m pumped but I wouldn’t say we fleeced them.
 
Austin Tatious

None of the picks were premium picks. We were able to get away with this with a late first and a mid-second and then some mid-round fodder.

Miami can't just go get a guy like Hill. Easier said than done. We paid up for an offense-changing guy. I wanted David Bell or Metchie at receiver, but we went for the top of the top of the heap.
 
Austin Tatious

qmar said:
I wouldn’t say we fleeced them. We are talking about a 28/29 yr old speed WR. Don’t get me wrong, it was a good deal for us and I’m pumped but I wouldn’t say we fleeced them.
Darrell Green was probably the fastest guy of substance in league history. He played until 40. When you're that fast, you can lose a step and still be fast. I am not saying he will be Green. This is football. Any single player can get hurt on any play. Hopefully we get four impactful years out of it.

This guy is tailor made for what Mike McDaniel can do.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

qmar said:
I wouldn’t say we fleeced them. We are talking about a 28/29 yr old speed WR. Don’t get me wrong, it was a good deal for us and I’m pumped but I wouldn’t say we fleeced them.
He turned 28 on the first of the month. The contract is really a 3 year deal. That means he won't turn 31 until after the '24 season.
 
Honeybager08

Honeybager08

Austin Tatious said:
None of the picks were premium picks. We were able to get away with this with a late first and a mid-second and then some mid-round fodder.

Miami can't just go get a guy like Hill. Easier said than done. We paid up for an offense-changing guy. I wanted David Bell or Metchie at receiver, but we went for the top of the top of the heap.
I don’t think the Chiefs need premium picks, they do pretty well with mid- round fodder. They were able to pick Hill in the 5th round. 😂
 
