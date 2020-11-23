Chill out People!!

Just baffles me how bipolar Dolphins fans can be at times.



Ready to anoint one week, and ready to bury the next week. Yes, this is life in the sports lens, but a little perspective please.



Many great quarterbacks have started slow in their careers. Just look at Drew Brees, Steve Young, how many interceptions Peyton Manning threw in his first year, even the average numbers for Tom Brady.



This doesn't mean that Tus is going to develop into a Hall of Fame quarterback, but how can we judge someone so concretely after four games? That's an absolute joke.



The line is a work in progress, which definitely needs an infusion of talent next year along with more experience for our young fellas.



We have no running game to speak of whatsoever. AND outside of Devante Parker, are you kidding me right now? Collins, Perry, and Grant? That's a glorified practice squad at best.



Guarantee this tune will be changed in the next 12 to 24 months with an above average running back in place, a good young receiver, and more development on our o-line.



Chill the F out!!!