Chill out People!!

A

arge13

Rookie
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
47
Reaction score
50
Just baffles me how bipolar Dolphins fans can be at times.

Ready to anoint one week, and ready to bury the next week. Yes, this is life in the sports lens, but a little perspective please.

Many great quarterbacks have started slow in their careers. Just look at Drew Brees, Steve Young, how many interceptions Peyton Manning threw in his first year, even the average numbers for Tom Brady.

This doesn't mean that Tus is going to develop into a Hall of Fame quarterback, but how can we judge someone so concretely after four games? That's an absolute joke.

The line is a work in progress, which definitely needs an infusion of talent next year along with more experience for our young fellas.

We have no running game to speak of whatsoever. AND outside of Devante Parker, are you kidding me right now? Collins, Perry, and Grant? That's a glorified practice squad at best.

Guarantee this tune will be changed in the next 12 to 24 months with an above average running back in place, a good young receiver, and more development on our o-line.

Chill the F out!!!
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
3,731
Reaction score
770
Location
Orlando, FL
You cannot accurately judge a QB until 20 starts. However to me it is still and always will be a baffling decision to bench him late in the game within a score after leading you down to get the FG to make it a one score game.
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 24, 2010
Messages
784
Reaction score
515
BillsFanInPeace said:
You cannot accurately judge a QB until 20 starts. However to me it is still and always will be a baffling decision to bench him late in the game within a score after leading you down to get the FG to make it a one score game.
Click to expand...
I take it you didn't watch the game. We weren't within a score when he was pulled.
 
TheWozz

TheWozz

Club Member
Joined
Aug 1, 2012
Messages
1,805
Reaction score
1,738
Location
Likely west of you
BillsFanInPeace said:
You cannot accurately judge a QB until 20 starts. However to me it is still and always will be a baffling decision to bench him late in the game within a score after leading you down to get the FG to make it a one score game.
Click to expand...
Not questioning your overall point but Fitz came in and drove for the FG that pulled us to 20-13.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,762
Reaction score
11,732
C l u t c H 385 said:
I take it you didn't watch the game. We weren't within a score when he was pulled.
Click to expand...

Nope! The Bills fan is just here to sow dissent and throw wood on the fire.

Hey, Let's talks about that D-Hops catch..
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
9,795
Reaction score
19,878
C l u t c H 385 said:
I take it you didn't watch the game. We weren't within a score when he was pulled.
Click to expand...
Just ignore him. Shows up after a loss with one intent. Just garbage.
Now he's just poking around acting as if he a clue when he doesn't
even remember which rock he crawled out from under...
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,762
Reaction score
11,732
superphin said:
If you have made up your mind about any player in their rookie year than you are stupid it’s as simple as that. I don’t care if it’s Tua, or iggy or whoever.
Click to expand...

It's absurd! But that's how it goes with "fanatics." 5 wins in a row...whatever...1 loss...the flood games open up. Fire everyone! I knew Tua sucked! I know Flo sucked! lol..

I've said it a million times...we could win the Superbowl this year and people would still complain...
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
3,731
Reaction score
770
Location
Orlando, FL
C l u t c H 385 said:
I take it you didn't watch the game. We weren't within a score when he was pulled.
Click to expand...
I did watch the game. Maybe I got the timing right, but where you out of it? Isnt it a learning point to see if your Rookie can handle playing from behind? Or is Flores going to keep going to Fitz when behind in the 4th.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
7,769
Reaction score
7,408
Location
New Jersey
I think we're all unhappy about losing to Denver. But Miami needs to stop babying Tua and cut him lose. Open up the damn playbook MAN!!! Let the guy play.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
3,731
Reaction score
770
Location
Orlando, FL
TheWozz said:
Not questioning your overall point but Fitz came in and drove for the FG that pulled us to 20-13.
Click to expand...
Yeah I must admit I likely got the timing wrong. when the benching happened. Either way reality still remains you do not know what you really have at QB until 20 starts (even then might take some more) but should really start improving in those 20 starts
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Go Fins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
40,692
Reaction score
76,794
6 sacks I believe. Not a great effort from our O line
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom