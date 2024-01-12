Chip Away Bro Chip Away

This is interesting, and I tend to agree. What I cannot tell you is if this is on the coaches or the QB. In this video, there are a lot of short, lower risk options for the ball to go to. I cannot tell you if Tua chooses not to do it, or as part of the structure of the offense, the short receivers are decoys and Tua is told to push it downfield more, and ignore the players wide open short. If the answer is the latter, that is just stupid. As the commentator points out, that doesn't work against the better teams. There is nothing wrong with matriculating the ball downfield in a high % patient and orderly fashion. Tom Brady was the king of that, and the proof is in the pudding. The highly successful Bill Walsh west coast offense was also predicated on doing this. I for one would like to see more chipping away. Not to mention when it is sub-zero, you better be able to do this!



