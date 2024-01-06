szes3
So for late (some early) games what is you're choice of adult beverage?
During 1 pm games I usually go for a craft beer of some sorts. During night games or really important games I go for a good sipping tequila chilled usually an anejo. My go-to is Tapatio anejo. Mmmm so good. Like candy mixed with crack. Lol.
To me you can taste the agave , with a little bit of butterscotch, caramel and vanilla. A little bit of oak and just a touch of heat on the back end.
Best thing is the really great price point 65-70 dollars.
Let's kick ass Sunday night
Fins up
