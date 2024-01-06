 Choice of adult beverage. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Choice of adult beverage.

szes3

szes3

Fin Fan For Life
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
356
Reaction score
480
Age
52
Location
NE Tennessee
So for late (some early) games what is you're choice of adult beverage?

During 1 pm games I usually go for a craft beer of some sorts. During night games or really important games I go for a good sipping tequila chilled usually an anejo. My go-to is Tapatio anejo. Mmmm so good. Like candy mixed with crack. Lol.
To me you can taste the agave , with a little bit of butterscotch, caramel and vanilla. A little bit of oak and just a touch of heat on the back end.

Best thing is the really great price point 65-70 dollars.

Let's kick ass Sunday night

Fins up
 
I like vodka with ice if we are winning in first half. If we are losing with minute to go I call my meth guy.. then ..I'm drifting out to sea..........
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom