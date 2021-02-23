 Choose your pick if we get no trades with among these players in first 2 rounds | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Choose your pick if we get no trades with among these players in first 2 rounds

phintim

phintim

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
7,397
Reaction score
1,217
Location
Fl
Fair possibility we might not get the coveted trades offers in our first 2 rounds. Needs are WR, RB, LB, OL, S.
The players listed by round, pick, position will probably be available at our picks at these positions.
Make your pick in each round explain why if you wish.


Rd 1 Pick 3
OT Sewell
WR Smith
QB Fields

Rd 1 Pick 18
OT Christine Darrisua
LB Jeremiah Owuia
WR R. Bateman
RB N Harris

Rd 2 Pick 37
WR Toney
G/C C. Humphrey
RB T. Etienne
LB J. Hillard
S. R. Grant

Rd 2 Pick 50
LB Jamie Davis
OT J Mayfield
WR T. Wallace
RB. M. Carter
S. P. Ford
 
