Choose your pick if we get no trades with among these players in first 2 rounds

Fair possibility we might not get the coveted trades offers in our first 2 rounds. Needs are WR, RB, LB, OL, S.

The players listed by round, pick, position will probably be available at our picks at these positions.

Make your pick in each round explain why if you wish.





Rd 1 Pick 3

OT Sewell

WR Smith

QB Fields



Rd 1 Pick 18

OT Christine Darrisua

LB Jeremiah Owuia

WR R. Bateman

RB N Harris



Rd 2 Pick 37

WR Toney

G/C C. Humphrey

RB T. Etienne

LB J. Hillard

S. R. Grant



Rd 2 Pick 50

LB Jamie Davis

OT J Mayfield

WR T. Wallace

RB. M. Carter

S. P. Ford