Choose your pick if we get no trades with among these players in first 2 rounds

Fair possibility we might not get the coveted trades offers in our first 2 rounds. Needs are WR, RB, LB, OL, S.
The players listed by round, pick, position will probably be available at our picks at these positions.
Make your pick in each round explain why if you wish.
Rd 1 Pick 3
OT Sewell
WR Smith
QB Fields
Rd 1 Pick 18
OT Christine Darrisua
LB Jeremiah Owuia
WR R. Bateman
RB N Harris
Rd 2 Pick 37
WR Toney
G/C C. Humphrey
RB T. Etienne
LB J. Hillard
S. R. Grant
Rd 2 Pick 50
LB Jamie Davis
OT J Mayfield
WR T. Wallace
RB. M. Carter
S. P. Ford
