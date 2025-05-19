Chop, Chubb, Phillips

Article below on Chop.It will be interesting how the trio is used.Questions are:-How will Phillips and Chubb look coming back off injury-How is Chop used in combination with those two?Chop needs to be a 3 down player as opposed to just a situational pass rusher. Need to see if he can do that, and be effective in the run game. Then hopefully Chop can also prove effective in the cold and inclement weather, where the speed advantage is minimized, especially when the footing is less robust.For the finesse to work on D, you also need the beef. It will be interesting how it looks. It better be good, because that secondary is going to need all the help it can get. I do not think a very good pass rush can fully solve for a bad secondary, nor can a very good secondary fully solve for a poor pass rush. You need both. The Eagles had that, in large part, because they drafted very well on both the D-line and in the secondary. They nailed the secondary last year with the two starters they drafted.