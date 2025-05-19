 Chop, Chubb, Phillips | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chop, Chubb, Phillips

Article below on Chop.

It will be interesting how the trio is used.

Questions are:
-How will Phillips and Chubb look coming back off injury
-How is Chop used in combination with those two?

Chop needs to be a 3 down player as opposed to just a situational pass rusher. Need to see if he can do that, and be effective in the run game. Then hopefully Chop can also prove effective in the cold and inclement weather, where the speed advantage is minimized, especially when the footing is less robust.

For the finesse to work on D, you also need the beef. It will be interesting how it looks. It better be good, because that secondary is going to need all the help it can get. I do not think a very good pass rush can fully solve for a bad secondary, nor can a very good secondary fully solve for a poor pass rush. You need both. The Eagles had that, in large part, because they drafted very well on both the D-line and in the secondary. They nailed the secondary last year with the two starters they drafted.

 
Ok. I see we have a comedian here today. My question is valid and relevant: They are both coming back from major injuries and they both are injury-prone. What makes you think the question is not relevant and what makes you think they will play an entire season? They can't be much of an impact if not on the field and I think those chances are 50/50 for each player.
 
I'm also wondering. Chubb has gone 1.5 years without playing when the season starts, and Phillips has had his own injuries two years in a row (I believe... memory might be wrong). We'll see how it goes this year. Fingers crossed we have fewer injuries.
 
I hope the same. Both of those players on the field all season GREATLY help our chances against Buffalo, because let's face it: Until we own Buffalo instead of vice-versa, we are not going anywhere.
 
I’m a Penn State fan and I personally did not like the Chop pick BECAUSE he is not a 3 down OLB. He is a situational pass rusher. He MIGHT develop into more, but he is an exceptionally raw prospect. If he did not have a lightning fast first step he would not have been a 1st round pick.
 
But he does. And he was.
He didn't suck last season.
And he has Phillips and Chubb coming back, along with two hopeful helpers from the draft.

On paper, it looks like there is a plan in the works. :cheers:
 
not sure if Chop will be a 3 down player, but coming from Penn State, I am not worried about him in cold weather games
 
Robinson can also get some reps inside during passing downs. He’s surpringly good there, considering his lack of size.

With these three, you can also work in rest for Phillips and Chubb early in the season while they are getting back into football condition.

Realistically, Chubb and Phillips are likely short-term players for Miami. Not trying to be negative. I just don't see Grier giving either a big contract with their injury histories. Hometown discounts are possible if other teams shy away.

The reason I mention this is I believe pass rusher will be the biggest need in the offseason. Defensive end is once again looking like a strong class in the 2026 draft.

But for 2025, I can't wait to see the potential of the pass rush. It should be a strength.
 
And that’s fine if he’s an elite pass rusher which is the direction he’s heading.

He’s also not a complete liability in the run game. He’s not good or great but he held his own at times. You don’t draft edge rushers for their run defense, it’s the constant pressure and 10+ sack seasons is the reason they aren’t highly sought after.

Lightening fast is an understatement. It’s the fastest I’ve ever seen.
 
Agree with that for the most part.

IDK that the DBs will be as bad as many believe, though Safety looks pretty shaky.

I also don't believe a good pass rush can "fix" a bad secondary in general, but I do think it can mitigate it to an extent. If nothing else, it forces opposing OCs to alter play calling.
 
And isn't that 5th rounder from Colorado St. still lurking around somewhere also? People liked him after we drafted him. Maybe?
 
