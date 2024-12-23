 Chop is Tied for Sack Leader Amongst Rookies | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chop is Tied for Sack Leader Amongst Rookies

I (we) criticize Grier. But if Chop keeps developing he can be considered a good draft choice.
 
Arnsy said:
Yea.... it was still risky as **** tho with how obviously good Mitchell was sitting there.

See, I still found a way to smash Grier 😆


It was a good pick, he did good on this one.... or Weaver did, I'd bet Weaver saw something in him. I just can't give Grier credit for anything, I'm biased.
 
MrChadRico said:
I agree. I’m not a Grier supporter…

Far fewer than more of his picks amount to much.
 
Nothing to see here folks , it’s AI generated. All kidding aside those that said this was a wasted pick stand up and say “I”. This was a great pick by, should I say it, Grier.
 
In October ..

“Dont give up on chop imo.

“He’s thinking a lot because he’s trying to multitask and learn some technique”


“He’s just not that type of player, you just have to let him play his own style and that will take a while for a coach to trust”
 
