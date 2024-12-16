 Chop Robinson for DROY | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chop Robinson for DROY

Anyone have the overall numbers since his emergence around that time frame? Last I saw he was top 5 in the entire league (vets included) in a lot of those categories during this impressive stretch.

Kid’s been a real bright spot on a team without many. He’s on the right path to becoming an elite edge rusher.
 
What a giant leap hes took since week 1. Its almost hard to believe, how did we get a guy like this? Is he for real?

It would make the next rebuild alot easier if he can turn into a probowler.
 
Phins up said:
I thought chop had 5 sacks in total.

Somehow he was credited with 1.5 yesterday. Instead of 2.
They split one with Seiler.
Yes he has 5 sacks. He could have had another sack but Stroud was barely able to throw the ball before Chop got him to the ground. Even still 5 sacks in the last 7 games which is when he started to gain traction is incredible, along with all the pressure he is also creating.
 
Him and Seiler are the saving grace on D otherwise it would look ugly out there.
 
BUST!

(Just kidding. Check out all my posts about him BEFORE he got his first sack.)

Me on October 16:

I keep saying it (as people say he “disappears”) that the dude has a RIDICULOUS get off — almost looks offsides sometimes when he isn’t.

He has shown flashes and could become a dominant pass rusher. Too many of our fans are giving up on the dude. His athleticism is off the charts.

He is “biting” as a “pup” — he just hasn’t sunk his teeth in yet.

Me on October 16:

I hear you — but he has off the chart physical traits you would never find in the third round.

People knock him for modest stats but teams game planned away from him.

I’m not making excuses for him or Grier — OL was probably a better choice. But I think Chop will be a 10+ sack guy by next year.

Me on October 28:

Agreed — I don’t know what PFF or anyone else is watching. He is getting pressured and within an inch of game changing plays at times. I think he will grow into an impact player.
 
MrChadRico said:
What a giant leap hes took since week 1. Its almost hard to believe, how did we get a guy like this? Is he for real?

It would make the next rebuild alot easier if he can turn into a probowler.
I know he almost seems too good to be true. Did Grier actually draft a stud in the first round? LOL
 
