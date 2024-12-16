Chop Robinson for DROY

BUST!



(Just kidding. Check out all my posts about him BEFORE he got his first sack.)



Me on October 16:



I keep saying it (as people say he “disappears”) that the dude has a RIDICULOUS get off — almost looks offsides sometimes when he isn’t.



He has shown flashes and could become a dominant pass rusher. Too many of our fans are giving up on the dude. His athleticism is off the charts.



He is “biting” as a “pup” — he just hasn’t sunk his teeth in yet.



Me on October 16:



I hear you — but he has off the chart physical traits you would never find in the third round.



People knock him for modest stats but teams game planned away from him.



I’m not making excuses for him or Grier — OL was probably a better choice. But I think Chop will be a 10+ sack guy by next year.



Me on October 28:



Agreed — I don’t know what PFF or anyone else is watching. He is getting pressured and within an inch of game changing plays at times. I think he will grow into an impact player.