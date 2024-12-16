Chop Robinson for DROY

dolfan91
Yes he has 5 sacks. He could have had another sack but Stroud was barely able to throw the ball before Chop got him to the ground. Even still 5 sacks in the last 7 games which is when he started to gain traction is incredible, along with all the pressure he is also creating.I thought chop had 5 sacks in total.
Somehow he was credited with 1.5 yesterday. Instead of 2.
They split one with Seiler.
I know he almost seems too good to be true. Did Grier actually draft a stud in the first round? LOLWhat a giant leap hes took since week 1. Its almost hard to believe, how did we get a guy like this? Is he for real?
It would make the next rebuild alot easier if he can turn into a probowler.