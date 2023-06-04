Chosen Anderson - BALLING OUT IN OTAs

MrChadRico said:



I have been high on this signing and everyone who's hated on him for no reason can kick rocks! Our WR core is other worldly!!!! Any thoughts, or speculation, that Robbie Chosen has lost a step, and can no longer be viewed as a deep-threat weapon in the NFL can be put to rest.In the two Miami Dolphins OTA sessions the media attended, the seven-year veteran formerly known as Robbie Anderson before a name change this summer, consistently got behind whoever was defending him. - via https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-second-ota-practice-omar-kelly-five-observations I have been high on this signing and everyone who's hated on him for no reason can kick rocks! Our WR core is other worldly!!!! Click to expand...

I don't think there is a question of talent, though I would point out our best DBs were not on display defending him.TBH, I think maybe too much has been made of the "head case" narrative. He certainly comes at a good price, and if he returns to form is a dangerous #3 or #4 wideout.It would make Wilson very expendable, to the point it would make sense to eat some of his salary, maybe even get a mid round pick in return.Let's face it, if Chosin Reservoir is up to it, and EZ shows anything at all, we have more WRs than we can roster at this point. Hell, the staff seems to love Edwards as well.Bottom line, good problem to have.