Chosen Rosen could be traded again

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
3,483
Reaction score
1,269
Age
49
Location
Staten Island, NY
Took A. Rodgers many years of sitting on the bench before blossoming. Could this be the case for Rosen? Was he thrown into the fire too soon?
 
B

BrowardDolfan

Rookie
Joined
Sep 15, 2019
Messages
47
Reaction score
88
Age
46
Location
Broward County
Yes, Rosen has no trade value. He was a first round pick so he does have some raw talent though. It's best to keep him on the roster in case something "clicks" and he can show something to get the Dolphins some value in a trade.
 
39wildman

39wildman

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
4,299
Reaction score
1,229
Rosen is probably 50th
best qb in nfl. Anyway from 5th rd to 7th rd pick.. Rosen days are over for him get first rd privilege in nfl.
 
Nublar7

Nublar7

Retired
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 13, 2003
Messages
35,745
Reaction score
429
Location
120 mi west of Costa Rica
The key wording here is the Dolphins are fielding offers. This means teams are calling the Dolphins, the Dolphins might not be actively shopping him. So I think if they do end up trading him, they might get some good value back. Maybe not the 2nd and 5th they traded for him, but would a 3rd maybe be on the table?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom