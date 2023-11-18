 Chosen signed to the practice squad and elevated for Raiders game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chosen signed to the practice squad and elevated for Raiders game

If they're going to activate him from the PS for the game, I wonder how many of the rostered wrs are out. I know earlier in the week Berrios and Claypool were dealing with injuries. If Cracraft is a full go, he'll make up for the loss of Berrios in the passing game.
 
Donphan said:
Makes me think Claypool is not progressing. Too bad.
McD said in a presser this week, that he had a minor procedure on his knee. Omar said is was a scope / clean out. I'm not sure when that happened...could have been a couple weeks ago and he'll be back soon.
 
Robbie getting elevated is due to Claypool being out and Berrios might be out too.

Hines is a guard and with Jones and Hunt out we had no backup guards but he's there in case of an emergency only I'd think
 
