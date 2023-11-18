Chosen signed to the practice squad and elevated for Raiders game

dolfan_md
FinHeaven VIP
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2005
- Messages
- 803
- Reaction score
- 1,293
- Age
- 60
- Location
- Waldorf, MD
...along with OL Chasen Hines. Let's hope we don't need him.
This Hines kid CK loves fwiwView attachment 154961
...along with OL Chasen Hines. Let's hope we don't need him.
He’s hurt I thinkMakes me think Claypool is not progressing. Too bad.
Is he related to that Reynolds actor by chance?He’s hurt I think
McD said in a presser this week, that he had a minor procedure on his knee. Omar said is was a scope / clean out. I'm not sure when that happened...could have been a couple weeks ago and he'll be back soon.Makes me think Claypool is not progressing. Too bad.
Well Doc..as the teams MD you would know...right?McD said in a presser this week, that he had a minor procedure on his knee. Omar said is was a scope / clean out. I'm not sure when that happened...could have been a couple weeks ago and he'll be back soon.
Nah...just another excited fan who does fan-stuff like watch press conferences and has even learned to enjoy Omar. But, I'm pretty sure I could do half the stuff Dr Pimple Popper does without the fancy diploma. :-)Well Doc..as the teams MD you would know...right?