Chris Brazzell Wide Receiver Tennessee

Sirspud said: It was throwing more WR screens than McD's offense against anyone of note while Nico got most of his numbers against teams like UT Chattanooga and Kent State. It was an inept passing game because Nico just couldn't make good decisions facing real pass rush and couldn't throw downfield. We were willing to let Nico grow as a starter but when he tried to blackmail for a raise, seeya.



Aguilar plays like Matt Moore, Fitzmagic, or Foles. He throws the ball up and gives guys a chance to make plays. Click to expand...

I was not trying to say that Nico was any good, I watched Tenn last year, he was awful.I am just saying the passing game was productive enough that it is not an excuse for Brazzell not doing much last year.It is not a deal breaker but the "one year wonder" thing should not be ignored.I would put him in the group with Boston, Concepcion, Burks, Sarrat, Bell etc...after the top group of Tyson, Lemon and Tate.Of that second group I really like Concepcion and Bell the best.The top 3 are all 1st rounders, maybe all Top 15.Tyson and Lemon for sure and I think Tate will benefit from what Egbuka and JSN are doing.I really like Lemon and Concepcion but it is a good year to be looking for a big WR, there are a ton of good ones. One of the big guys might be a better pairing with Waddle.Especially in the late first or early 2nd as I would not want Miami to be going WR really early, they have too many needs to target a WR that high in my opinion.