 Chris Brazzell Wide Receiver Tennessee | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Brazzell Wide Receiver Tennessee

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
28,314
Reaction score
42,694
Miami badly needs a 50/50 winner whether it's a wide receiver, or a tight end. Chris Brazell is an interesting prospect, at 6-5 and reported 4.48. I really don't want a receiver in R1, unless that's the best player available. But I'd look maybe in the 2nd or 3rd round. Highlights below.

 
He will probably go in the second round. His catch radius has its own zip code I’m not even kidding. He would be a nice complement to waddle too. I would like to see some more consistency from him though.
 
Tone-Loc said:
He will probably go in the second round. His catch radius has its own zip code I’m not even kidding. He would be a nice complement to waddle too. I would like to see some more consistency from him though.
Click to expand...
I agree. Brazzell would pair perfectly with Waddle. In these highlights, you can see him adjusting to a lot of bad throws. His speed plays as well.
 
You always worry about the one year wonders but he has been really good for the Vol's this year.

Ane he isn't just a 50/50 ball winner, he creates separation and has a huge catch radius.

I would agree with the R2 grade.

In a pretty solid WR class he is probably Wr 4 or 5
 
jimthefin said:
You always worry about the one year wonders but he has been really good for the Vol's this year.

Ane he isn't just a 50/50 ball winner, he creates separation and has a huge catch radius.

I would agree with the R2 grade.

In a pretty solid WR class he is probably Wr 4 or 5
Click to expand...
If y'all are correct about the R2 placement, I'd go all in to make him our second pick, even if we have to trade up a few spots. He's a win in R2 for sure.
 
jimthefin said:
You always worry about the one year wonders but he has been really good for the Vol's this year.

Ane he isn't just a 50/50 ball winner, he creates separation and has a huge catch radius.

I would agree with the R2 grade.

In a pretty solid WR class he is probably Wr 4 or 5
Click to expand...
I would definitely take him in round two. He gives me some Chris Chambers vibes. Love the idea of someone like that opposite Waddle.
 
jimthefin said:
You always worry about the one year wonders but he has been really good for the Vol's this year.

Ane he isn't just a 50/50 ball winner, he creates separation and has a huge catch radius.

I would agree with the R2 grade.

In a pretty solid WR class he is probably Wr 4 or 5
Click to expand...
Nico couldn't throw the ball within 10 yards of his receiver downfield. Neither could Milton. Receivers weren't putting up numbers in the offense because of QB play.
 
Sirspud said:
Nico couldn't throw the ball within 10 yards of his receiver downfield. Neither could Milton. Receivers weren't putting up numbers in the offense because of QB play.
Click to expand...
Brazzell was at Tulane when Milton was playing.

And Nico put up 2.600 yards and 213 completions of which Brazzell had 333 yards on 29 catches.

So Nico was hitting someone with the ball it just wasn't Brazzell.
 
jimthefin said:
Brazzell was at Tulane when Milton was playing.

And Nico put up 2.600 yards and 213 completions of which Brazzell had 333 yards on 29 catches.

So Nico was hitting someone with the ball it just wasn't Brazzell.
Click to expand...
It was throwing more WR screens than McD's offense against anyone of note while Nico got most of his numbers against teams like UT Chattanooga and Kent State. It was an inept passing game because Nico just couldn't make good decisions facing real pass rush and couldn't throw downfield. We were willing to let Nico grow as a starter but when he tried to blackmail for a raise, seeya.

Aguilar plays like Matt Moore, Fitzmagic, or Foles. He throws the ball up and gives guys a chance to make plays.
 
Sirspud said:
It was throwing more WR screens than McD's offense against anyone of note while Nico got most of his numbers against teams like UT Chattanooga and Kent State. It was an inept passing game because Nico just couldn't make good decisions facing real pass rush and couldn't throw downfield. We were willing to let Nico grow as a starter but when he tried to blackmail for a raise, seeya.

Aguilar plays like Matt Moore, Fitzmagic, or Foles. He throws the ball up and gives guys a chance to make plays.
Click to expand...
I was not trying to say that Nico was any good, I watched Tenn last year, he was awful.

I am just saying the passing game was productive enough that it is not an excuse for Brazzell not doing much last year.

It is not a deal breaker but the "one year wonder" thing should not be ignored.

I would put him in the group with Boston, Concepcion, Burks, Sarrat, Bell etc...after the top group of Tyson, Lemon and Tate.

Of that second group I really like Concepcion and Bell the best.

The top 3 are all 1st rounders, maybe all Top 15.

Tyson and Lemon for sure and I think Tate will benefit from what Egbuka and JSN are doing.

I really like Lemon and Concepcion but it is a good year to be looking for a big WR, there are a ton of good ones. One of the big guys might be a better pairing with Waddle.

Especially in the late first or early 2nd as I would not want Miami to be going WR really early, they have too many needs to target a WR that high in my opinion.
 
Most probably an early to mid 2nd round pick. Speed for days but unfortunately doesn't do much after the catch. Great at contested catches.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom