Chris Brooks Saturday

If there was ever a game to feature Chris Brooks. This is it. -5 degrees. Let him be the batttering ram
Agree. Make the opposition stop the run. Until that happens, keep running the **** ball.It’s time for the 49er run game coordinator version of McDaniel to appear for the next 4 games.
Here’s the one thing I can say about that weather from my experience. I‘ve shovled 100’s of pounds of snow in temps of zero and below over the years, though not -19 with wind chill. You can actually get a bit a warm and sweaty, but that’s when you are bundled up in a way that restricts movement, and obviously nothing like playing football. But, the moment you take a break, go inside for a coffee or even just sit for a few minutes, you cool down so fast and it is so hard both physically and mentally to get warm again when you go back out. No clue how these guys manage to do it.I've never played football in weather that cold before, quite frankly i don't think ive ever been in weather that cold before.
I have to imagine chasing around the likes of Achane, Hill, and maybe Waddle in those type of temperatures would get miserable fast.
Then hopefully McDaniel starts running at them with Wilson and Brooks.
I live in Maine, we'd play pick up games in my back yard in that weatherI played in it all the time up here in the North, there is a reason we called it toting the rock. We better be practicing with frozen footballs..