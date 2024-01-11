 Chris Brooks Saturday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I've never played football in weather that cold before, quite frankly i don't think ive ever been in weather that cold before.
I have to imagine chasing around the likes of Achane, Hill, and maybe Waddle in those type of temperatures would get miserable fast.
Then hopefully McDaniel starts running at them with Wilson and Brooks.
 
I played in it all the time up here in the North, there is a reason we called it toting the rock. We better be practicing with frozen footballs..
 
He will ram for 60 first half yards
Then the chiefs will bring a safety down and McDaniel won't be able to help himself and BOMBS AWAY
 
Just for laughs, here's the box score for the last time Miami played in KC and it was really cold.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs - December 21st, 2008

Miami Dolphins 38 at Kansas City Chiefs 31 on December 21st, 2008 - Full team and player stats and box score
Miami had 30 rushes and 34 passes. KC (which was 2-12) had 21 rushes and 41 passes, but their coach was Herm Edwards, who was kind of a moron. KC averaged almost 9 yards a run. Chad Pennington, throwing short (his arm was about ready to fall off so late in the season) completed 26 out of 34.
 
Here’s the one thing I can say about that weather from my experience. I‘ve shovled 100’s of pounds of snow in temps of zero and below over the years, though not -19 with wind chill. You can actually get a bit a warm and sweaty, but that’s when you are bundled up in a way that restricts movement, and obviously nothing like playing football. But, the moment you take a break, go inside for a coffee or even just sit for a few minutes, you cool down so fast and it is so hard both physically and mentally to get warm again when you go back out. No clue how these guys manage to do it.
 
I played in it all the time up here in the North, there is a reason we called it toting the rock. We better be practicing with frozen footballs..
I live in Maine, we'd play pick up games in my back yard in that weather
 
