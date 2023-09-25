dougb123
Chris Brooks telling Mcdanial's not to forget him he wants to run with the 1st team.
A little power never hurts, Dolphins seem to be loaded at RB and I doubt it's a coincidence this 350 yard explosion happened when Armstead retuned to the lineup.
Shoutout to the whole offense line this was amazing.
