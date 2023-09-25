 Chris Brooks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

dougb123

dougb123

Chris Brooks telling Mcdanial's not to forget him he wants to run with the 1st team.



A little power never hurts, Dolphins seem to be loaded at RB and I doubt it's a coincidence this 350 yard explosion happened when Armstead retuned to the lineup.
Shoutout to the whole offense line this was amazing.
 
Great find as an undrafted pick Up. He will take that 3 rd RB spot soon enough.
 
