Chris Foerster for OC

That would be his 3rd stint with the Dolphins, second as OC and hopefully it won't end as abruptly as the last one when Chris was caught doing some substances and having some.conversations, lol.



He would be a perfect fit with experience both under Wannstedt and under Shanahan and with the ability to help HC Jeff Hafley to use many varied offensive designs since Foerster has had experience under the Ditka/Norv Turner

influenced Wannstedt team, then he was here under the GB influenced Philbin Packers and now he has been with Shannahan for a while. I don't think there's an OC candidate with more varied experience under many wildly different schemes.



I don't think there's a guy who has proven more resilient. I don't think any guy can have what happened to him happen, become ostracized from so many different coaching trees, started again in new ones and grown into the defacto OL/OC/Running game coordinator. So many times. So many mistakes. He was an OC here in 2004 for christ's sake!



I think he could help balance an otherwise inexperienced coaching staff.



Talk about a redemption story.