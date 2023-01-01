Chris Greer has to go!

I agree with Grier having to go and have stated that for two years. He stinks at drafting and now we see his free agent acquisitions. We have a bloated Salary Cap with people underperforming. If he would have thrown darts at the draft board, he would have done better than the results we have seen over the past years.



Besides Grier, Defense and Special teams coaches need to go.



McDaniel, I still have high hope for him and that he is the coach of the future. Love the way he engages with the players and media. The bad, he gambles at the wrong time which has cost our team. He has moved away from the run which we are the worst in the NFL but our Yards per carry are better than last year.



The difference between the 2021 and 2022 season, I was hopeful for the draft. Looking forward, we have nothing to look forward after the final week of the regular season. Well, maybe we can get excited with the terminations that happen. This year is a major disappointment,,,,, AGAIN!!!!!