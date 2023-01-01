 Chris Greer has to go! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Greer has to go!

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Practice Squad
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
19
Reaction score
30
Age
46
Location
san diego
Agree! Grier does not seem to understand what injury prone means. Some guys get hurt, others don't. Tua, Chubb, and Armstead all injuries waiting to happen. Howard to a lesser degree, and worked them for two big contracts. In part because idiot Grier paid through the nose for Byron Jones, who also sucks, and couldn't play
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
2,998
Reaction score
3,430
risskybzns said:
The Dolphins pay the price today for their cross-your-fingers plan of investing heavily in players with injury questions. Tagovailoa, Armstead, Chubb, Howard all out with playoffs on the line.
Click to expand...
1672594867087.gif
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
9,716
Reaction score
16,236
Location
Davie, FL - From: Kingston, Jamaica
We just shelled out top dollar for LT, Edge, and CB.

LT, Edge, CB still major needs. I’d consider LT a need because Armstead is not ever going to be dependable. Howard is garbage even when he’s on the field, and has proven that he doesn’t give a shit about this team. Chubb is a flat out thief.

Yes, Chris Grier should be fired this offseason. No question.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
55,833
Reaction score
123,303
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I wanted Grier gone years ago but people still defend him to no end even though we've never won anything since he's been in charge
 
F

fmcowboy

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
72
Reaction score
73
look at the past draft. No one playing, just Skylar Thompson a bit this year. Erik E , not sure whats up as they have elevated everyone BUT the 4th rnd WR who looked good in Training Camp and pre-season. Of course the total busts of the 2020 draft class for the most part. Now the lack of draft capital and CAP status. If Ross can't finally understand that Grier isn't the guy, then we are effed. Since Grier joined the Miami org in 2000, that began the year of suckery for the Phins. Coincidence???????
 
K

KentuckyFin

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 10, 2019
Messages
121
Reaction score
165
Age
54
Location
Miami
fmcowboy said:
look at the past draft. No one playing, just Skylar Thompson a bit this year. Erik E , not sure whats up as they have elevated everyone BUT the 4th rnd WR who looked good in Training Camp and pre-season. Of course the total busts of the 2020 draft class for the most part. Now the lack of draft capital and CAP status. If Ross can't finally understand that Grier isn't the guy, then we are effed. Since Grier joined the Miami org in 2000, that began the year of suckery for the Phins. Coincidence???????
Click to expand...
Grier has botched the personnel so badly the only way to save his job was to use draft capital to get players. Missed on Lamb and Jefferson in 2020 by taking Jackson and Noah, so he uses 5 picks to get Tyreek. Great talent there, but when you miss players and then have to burn picks to cover for it that is an issue. Same with missing on Jackson so we use $100 million on Armstead. No edge rusher so use a first and 3rd and $100 million on Chubb. No db’s so overpay Howard who is overrated and not available and Jones who was out all year.

If I had a few billion and could buy the team before I am introduced I would have Grier not escorted but carried out of the building and dumped outside the facility gates. He is that bad.
 
fins317

fins317

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Apr 23, 2005
Messages
396
Reaction score
568
Location
Boca Raton, FL
I agree with Grier having to go and have stated that for two years. He stinks at drafting and now we see his free agent acquisitions. We have a bloated Salary Cap with people underperforming. If he would have thrown darts at the draft board, he would have done better than the results we have seen over the past years.

Besides Grier, Defense and Special teams coaches need to go.

McDaniel, I still have high hope for him and that he is the coach of the future. Love the way he engages with the players and media. The bad, he gambles at the wrong time which has cost our team. He has moved away from the run which we are the worst in the NFL but our Yards per carry are better than last year.

The difference between the 2021 and 2022 season, I was hopeful for the draft. Looking forward, we have nothing to look forward after the final week of the regular season. Well, maybe we can get excited with the terminations that happen. This year is a major disappointment,,,,, AGAIN!!!!!
 
Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2020
Messages
1,647
Reaction score
7,925
Location
UK
Who is Chris Greer?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom