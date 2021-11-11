Chris Grier - Added to NFL Competition Committee

Katie Blackburn becomes first woman to serve on Competition Committee - ProFootballTalk The NFL has appointed the first woman to its Competition Committee, Ben Austro of Football Zebras reports. The league confirmed to Austro that Katie Blackburn, the executive vice president of the Bengals, was added to the influential committee in August. The Competition Committee recommends...

It is a prestigious assignment. My recollection is that Don Shula was on it forever. The league wants diversity on the committee, rightfully so.The bigger question is can our new GM swap in to the spot if Grier is relieved of his duties? DWS. Of course, not. This should not factor into Ross’ evaluation of the GM position, but it probably will.