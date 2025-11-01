 Chris Grier appreciation thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier appreciation thread

We used to do these when a player or coach moved on so…

Thank you Chris Grier for, err, hmmm, um, sheez, cmon there must be something good to say here…

No? Ok, I guess not. Well then…don’t let the door hit you in the ass.
 
