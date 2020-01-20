Chris Grier, Brian Flores Happy With Foundation Laid The 2019 season was highlighted with big wins over the Eagles and Patriots.

"I was proud of the way they dealt with adversity throughout the course of the season," Flores said. "I love the way they worked in practice, in meetings, in walk-throughs, and how towards the end, they really started trusting the process. I thought they really worked hard and they saw some of the fruits of their labor, not only yesterday, but the latter stages of the season. This team knows how to deal with adversity or they learned how to deal with adversity this season. I also mentioned that every season is a little bit different. This team is going to be different than the team we'll have next year. That's the business of the National Football League. I think we laid the right foundation and need to try to build on that moving forward."Grier said he liked the progress the organization has made since the rebuilding progress began."I talked about laying the groundwork and the foundation of trying to build something that would win for sustained success, and for us, it was very important to do that," Grier said. "I think Brian and the coaching staff have done a great job of laying that foundation."Hopefully the team continues to build this year with the extra draft picks, and the being smart on the salary cap. It will also be interesting to see what other players are released or cut from the team.