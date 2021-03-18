Chris Grier could be fired in a year

Let's start with last year's free agency, with Karras and Van Noy back in NE, serving as a mole for a year. Jordan Howard is gone. And Lawson was traded.



Let's move to last year's draft, the ultimate litmus test. He arguably took the wrong qb, and didn't even trade up. Is left tackle solidified with Jackson or will they go back to the well with Sewell? Nonetheless, you don't have a franchise tackle yet. And the huge bust with Noah Igbinoghene, after making Byron Maxwell the highest paid corner. Combine this with little impact from Hunt and Davis..we should have kept Tunsil and Fitzpatrick.



Let's move to the offseason so far. The division rivals have gotten better. They know have to be better than 2 teams, not 1. They have signed fringe players. And the biggest mistake was they didn't dip into FA maybe expecting Watson, so fringe players were ok. Now the Watson situation looks bleak.



So this guy gets 4 early picks again?



Stop justifying mediocrity and call out the mistakes of this regime. WE will go another 37 years without a trip to the SB at this rate