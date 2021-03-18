 Chris Grier could be fired in a year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier could be fired in a year

OmegaPhinsFan

Jan 16, 2020
909
1,035
46
The Cave, FL
Let's start with last year's free agency, with Karras and Van Noy back in NE, serving as a mole for a year. Jordan Howard is gone. And Lawson was traded.

Let's move to last year's draft, the ultimate litmus test. He arguably took the wrong qb, and didn't even trade up. Is left tackle solidified with Jackson or will they go back to the well with Sewell? Nonetheless, you don't have a franchise tackle yet. And the huge bust with Noah Igbinoghene, after making Byron Maxwell the highest paid corner. Combine this with little impact from Hunt and Davis..we should have kept Tunsil and Fitzpatrick.

Let's move to the offseason so far. The division rivals have gotten better. They know have to be better than 2 teams, not 1. They have signed fringe players. And the biggest mistake was they didn't dip into FA maybe expecting Watson, so fringe players were ok. Now the Watson situation looks bleak.

So this guy gets 4 early picks again?

Stop justifying mediocrity and call out the mistakes of this regime. WE will go another 37 years without a trip to the SB at this rate
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Jan 26, 2011
3,014
1,842
If Tua struggles and we dont win at least 9 games then yeah Grier will be on the hot seat. He had 5 picks in the first two rounds last season and none of those guys were impressive as rookies. This will be a huge year for those 2nd year players and Grier's job will likely depend on it. He's goina have to nail this upcoming draft too. with so many draft picks I would expect to see at least one make an immediate impact. From what we saw from the rookies last season, not one of them did I feel comfortable in saying "this guy will be a starter for us for a very long time"
 
N

NYPhinzFan

Apr 28, 2007
1,769
256
New York City
No offence but...[sigh] nevermind...

And it's Byron Jones, Maxwell played here last decade.
 
traptses

traptses

Jan 20, 2008
1,900
1,572
Albany, NY
In a free agency period where the pandemic wiped out half the leagues cap space? Yeah, not sure any GM is gonna get faulted for who they didn’t sign
 
