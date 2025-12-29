 Chris Grier gets an interview | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier gets an interview

Jeff Ireland, our former GM, was criticised and his departure from Miami was widely celebrated. He spent a year with the Seahawks, a well run organisation; and has spent the past decade with the Saints. He wasn’t a good GM, but by all accounts has done a good job in a supporting role.

End of the day, Grier spent fifteen years in various scouting roles here before getting promoted. So he must have done something to deserve that promotion, so perhaps returning to a supporting role will be more attuned to his skillset?
 
He might get another chance in a different organization but I doubt he will ever have real power again.
 
Jeff Ireland is a good football guy and someone that you would want as part of an NFL front office. The problem with him is that he’s a follower not a leader, you don’t want him as a GM but as an assistant GM and high level scout he’d be good.
 
Yeah I think some of these guys like Ireland and Grier were over their heads as GMs and better suited for supporting roles.
 
