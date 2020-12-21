Chris Grier - GM of the Year?

I can't see how he isn't named GM of the year. He's pulling a JJ Dallas era level of competence.



Major FA Signings:

Byron Jones: Solid B on his play / injuries alone but if you factor in the secondary's overall play it could move up to an A-. Losing him for three games likely cost us at least a game, possibly 2.

Kyle Van Noy: A - Started off slow, now has become a leader of the defense.

Jordan Howard: D - Arguably the only miss this year by the FO. Low risk move and the fact that they cut bait quickly is a positive sign. Gase would still be running him in the ground to prove a point.

Ogbah- A+. Nothing to add. We all know what he's done this year.

Lawson - A. Solid contributor on a defense that has made a full 180 in one short season.

Flowers: B. Has contributed to the line being solidified. May or may not be around long term but he's been part of the solution and rapid turnaround of the trenches on offense.

Karras: B - See above

Grugier-Hill - B - Contributing on defense.

Elandon Roberts: B-. Inconsistent but you can argue that his heavy hitting and key 3rd and 4th (short yardage plays) contributing to sealing a few wins.

Seiler - A+ Poached in 2019 off the Ravens practice squad. Signed to the Dolphins active roster in 2020 and already extended on a team friendly deal. A steal.



Draft Class:

Tua: A - Already showing signs of a being a franchise QB with durability in the pocket and no offensive weapons.

Austin Jackson: B- . Inconsistent but was supposed to be a project at LT. Upside is massive and will continue to improve. Could move to an A next year.

Noah: C- Youngest player in the league who was unfairly put in a bad position early. Silently making strides in coverage. Could move up next year.

Hunt: B Continuing to play well and will be a stalwart along the line.

Davis: A+ - Widely panned, he's becoming a force to be reckoned with and will only get better. Dominant Pro Bowler if his trajectory continues to move up.

Brandon Jones B - Has shown flashes and is part of the reason why the secondary is amongst the best in the league.

Kindley - B Has had moments where he looks like a beast. Will get better with a full TC and season under his belt.

Stowbridge: C Undetermined.

Weaver: D - The only miss. Can't win em all but I'm not upset about a 5th rounder not panning out.

Ferguson: A. If he lasts all long as Denney it's a win. Up until the KC game Sanders was nearly perfect.

Malcom Perry: C. Still has a way to go.

Bowden A+ - Traded a 4th in 2021 for a Bowden and a 6th round pick. He's shown flashes of being a game changer on offense and was badly needed given the current wreckage on offense. He's going to be a solid contributor for many years.



This is an unbelievable haul in one offseason. To have 20 new players contribute and contribute well to an organization rebuilding is something that only championship caliber teams can pull off. On top of the stockpile of low round picks we have next year.



Chris Grier is building the foundation of what could be the next dynasty in the NFL and deserves to be the GM of the year.