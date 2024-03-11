Chris Grier is the worst this to ever happen to the Miami Dolphins

Phinsfan4089
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2021
- Messages
- 159
- Reaction score
- 289
- Age
- 34
- Location
- Miami
Could not get a single deal done.
Unreal amount of talent leaving because he could not get ahead of things.
Worst thing and person to happen to this organization in its history.
4-13 season incoming and another full rebuild.
