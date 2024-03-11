 Chris Grier is the worst this to ever happen to the Miami Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier is the worst this to ever happen to the Miami Dolphins

Phinsfan4089 said:
Could not get a single deal done.

Unreal amount of talent leaving because he could not get ahead of things.

Worst thing and person to happen to this organization in its history.

4-13 season incoming and another full rebuild.
See you next year then.
 
Cam Cameron and Adam Gase would like to debate your opinion.

I'd love to hear the OPs suggestion on how he would've made cap room for these players.
 
Please get ahold of yourself....


Yeah this is brutal. I expected to lose a few guys, but not every single one of them. We're not competing next year, the 2024 season is a waste. It really feels like we're on the verge of wasting Tyreek Hills prime, so in which case, why even make that trade? We're all lying to ourselves if we believe Tua doesn't need a stacked roster around him to win. It just feels like we will, yet again, not make any real noise in the foreseeable future.
 
With all this unreal talent walking out the door, you’d have thought we’d be a better defense in 2023.

Four of our five best defensive players—Ramsey, Phillips, Chubb, and Holland—are still on the team. The guys we let go would’ve cost a combined $200 million…
 
