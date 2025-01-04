 Chris Grier Rumor | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier Rumor

dolfan91 said:
The noise on Twitter for him to be fired is LOUD.

I still think it's unlikely. And if he stays in the building in any capacity is enough to make me throw in the towel.

I want him gone, no half measures. This guy destroyed a decade of footballl for me, continuing to give him a paycheck is an insult.
 
MrChadRico said:
I am now thinking he will get this other position to save face and not be fired. let's hope he'll be doing something as far away from the Dolphins as possible, maybe Hudson Yards in NYC
 
MrChadRico said:
If he "retires" and becomes a "Senior Advisor" that pretty much means he will have zero power.
 
artdnj said:
Why do you say that?
I think it's pretty standard practice that 'senior advisors' in the NFL are just figureheads without any real power...think they are often just there to help out smooth the day-to-day operations for incoming staff. Norv Turner was hired as a 'senior advisor' with the Raiders last November at the same time they promoted his son to interim offensive coordinator.
 
I don't really care if they give him a senior advisor role or not. As long as we replace him with someone capable that will work
 
It’s a way to fire someone without saying that they’re fired. Big Eared Ross pulled the same crap with Dawn Aponte who was “re-assigned” to New York and promptly fired and never heard from again.
 
