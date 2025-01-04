Chris Grier Rumor

dolfan91
I am now thinking he will get this other position to save face and not be fired. let's hope he'll be doing something as far away from the Dolphins as possible, maybe Hudson Yards in NYCThe noise on Twitter for him to be fired is LOUD.
I still think it's unlikely. And if he stays in the building in any capacity is enough to make me throw in the towel.
I want him gone, no half measures. This guy destroyed a decade of footballl for me, continuing to give him a paycheck is an insult.
Why do you say that?If he "retires" and becomes a "Senior Advisor" that pretty much means he will have zero power.
They kind of did the same thing when Grier replaced Tannenbaum. He was re-assigned in the front office, but he was really just out. It's a way that Ross doesn't have to "fire" him.Why do you say that?
I think it's pretty standard practice that 'senior advisors' in the NFL are just figureheads without any real power...think they are often just there to help out smooth the day-to-day operations for incoming staff. Norv Turner was hired as a 'senior advisor' with the Raiders last November at the same time they promoted his son to interim offensive coordinator.Why do you say that?
They kind of did the same thing when Grier replaced Tannenbaum. He was re-assigned in the front office, but he was really just out. It's a way that Ross doesn't have to "fire" him.