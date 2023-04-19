 Chris Grier: Teams have called about WR Ced Wilson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier: Teams have called about WR Ced Wilson

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,448
Reaction score
7,822
Location
SO CAL
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Chris Grier: Teams have called about Cedrick Wilson - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins added a veteran wide receiver to their roster earlier this month when they signed Chosen Anderson as a free agent and General Manager Chris Grier was asked about the possibility of another wideout leaving the team via a trade during a Wednesday press conference.A report earlier this...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

I fully expect him to be traded so we can hang on to Cracraft and our younger WR from last years draft. We need more draft picks and the cap room would be nice.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
9,947
Reaction score
13,144
not sure why wait til the draft if there is interest..
 
