 Chris Grier to get 10 year extension..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier to get 10 year extension.....

SevenIron

SevenIron

Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2022
Messages
164
Reaction score
662
Age
57
Location
Port Charlotte, Fl
According to Miami Dolphins Owner Josh Allen.

Allen stated "I think Chris is doing a fine, fine job", I would hate to lose someone so valuable in achieving our goals.

The contract is on his desk, he just needs to put ink to paper.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom