Chris Grier

Dolphin Mule
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2021
- Messages
- 84
- Reaction score
- 75
- Age
- 57
- Location
- Clinton, MO
Has he been fantastic as GM of the Dolphins? I guess not. HOWEVER, with last year's draft and our salary cap situation compared to a lot of teams, Miami could be in a lot worse shape than they are right now. He had also accumulated a lot of draft capital over the years. And yes, some of those picks leave a lot to be desired. So, could be better...could be A LOT worse. Look around the league.