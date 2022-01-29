 Chris Grier | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Chris Grier

Has he been fantastic as GM of the Dolphins? I guess not. HOWEVER, with last year's draft and our salary cap situation compared to a lot of teams, Miami could be in a lot worse shape than they are right now. He had also accumulated a lot of draft capital over the years. And yes, some of those picks leave a lot to be desired. So, could be better...could be A LOT worse. Look around the league.
 
That's a "glass half full" view of the situation, but I can give the "glass half empty view". Grier now oversees a franchise that just fired their head coach, that he hired, after only three seasons, his team finished third in the division, he passed on Herbert and now we are still uncertain if Miami has solved their QB situation. He traded away his own draft pick this season and kept the 49ers pick instead, which is already no better than 29th in the first round. He is the architect of the worst offensive line in the NFL and is part of the reason why many people believe Miami is a dysfunctional organization.
 

Look around the league and you'll see LOTS of teams that have won playoff games since 2000 (all but the Lions) and made the playoffs since 2016 (all but Lions/Giants/Broncos/Jets)
 
People talk about his last draft being good but how many picks did it take him to have a decent draft?........people seem to forget that he used two 1st round picks to draft Waddle and a 2nd plus a 3rd to draft Eich.........he has created cap space but then wasted tons of money on free agents that haven’t worked out for us. He hit on ogbah but that's about it. Seiler we got lucky that the ravens left him unprotected but kudos to him for bringing him here. Could we have done worse? Sure but is that the standard now? Trying not to be the worst?
 
Loser he can't pick a great coach which is the end sum games in his profession.
 
Grier surviving all this has a lot to do w Ross being an absentee owner. I firmly believe the Dolphins are not a priority to Ross. He has so much going on w his other businesses, and the Dolphins are but a toy and investment. He says he is serious about winning, but he isn't. Saw an interesting interview w Kyle Shanahan where he said it's pretty much known only a handful of franchises are really out there to win it all. Most just want to maintain and bring in the money. We are def in the latter category.

It's been written many times, and it is true, this franchise will NEVER GO ANYWHERE w Ross as owner. All these half measures...firing this person while retaining this person and foisting this person upon that person....it's just ridiculous
 
Grier picked Tua over Justin Herbert
Grier picked Austin Jackson (Justin Jefferson anyone?)
Grier picked Noah Igbinoghene over (arguably our biggest need) Jonathan Taylor

I give him no passes. This franchise could be in UNBELIEVABLE position had he not completely botched the 2020 draft.
 
Grier is better than Ireland was, I’ll give him that.
 
