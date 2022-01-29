Chris Grier

Grier surviving all this has a lot to do w Ross being an absentee owner. I firmly believe the Dolphins are not a priority to Ross. He has so much going on w his other businesses, and the Dolphins are but a toy and investment. He says he is serious about winning, but he isn't. Saw an interesting interview w Kyle Shanahan where he said it's pretty much known only a handful of franchises are really out there to win it all. Most just want to maintain and bring in the money. We are def in the latter category.



It's been written many times, and it is true, this franchise will NEVER GO ANYWHERE w Ross as owner. All these half measures...firing this person while retaining this person and foisting this person upon that person....it's just ridiculous