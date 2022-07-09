Chris Grier

djphinfan said: Not sure how anyone could be as bad as we were in drafting 2016 and 2017



we got those Tunsil assets which does soften the blow, Click to expand...

If every draft was as bad as 2016 I would be very happy. Lol2017 was bad because of expectations. Harris has proven to be a quality starter in the league. And McMillan might have worked out in the right situation had it not been for injuries. He did have 105 tackles as a rookie. Overall I think Grier has been an above average GM. And I trust him making our draft picks.