DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Feb 16, 2002
5,494
4,418
SO CAL
Right now one of the features in Coaches Corner (347 Club) is on Chris Grier. Here's just one of the conversations going on in that thread. Enjoy~
You can find the 347 Club by clicking the link below.
1657330234866.png
phinphanatic.com

Miami Dolphins: Every Chris Grier draft class, ranked

We take a look back at Chris Grier's draft history with the Miami Dolphins, both good and bad. Which class takes the number one spot in our rankings? It's ...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

2016
1-13: Laremy Tunsil – OT – Ole Miss
2-38: Xavien Howard – CB – Baylor
3-37: Kenyan Drake – RB – Alabama
3-86: Leonte Carroo – WR – Rutgers
6-186: Jakeem Grant – WR – Texas Tech
6-204: Jordan Lucas – S – Penn State
7-223: Brandon Doughty – QB – Western Kentucky
7-231: Thomas Duarte – TE – UCLA

2017​

1-22: Charles Harris – DE – Missouri
2-54: Raekwon McMillan – LB – Ohio State
3-97: Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson
5-164: Isaac Asiata – G – Utah
5-178: Davon Godchaux – DT – LSU
6-194: Vincent Taylor – DT – Oklahoma State
7-237: Isaiah Ford – WR – Virginia Tech

2018​

1-11: Minkah Fitzpatrick – S – Alabama
2-42: Mike Gesicki – TE – Penn State
3-73: Jerome Baker – LB – Ohio State
4-123: Durham Smythe – TE – Notre Dame
4-131: Kalen Ballage – RB – ASU
6-209: Cornell Armstrong – CB – Southern Miss
7-227: Quentin Poling – LB – Ohio
7-229: Jason Sanders – K – New Mexico

2019
1-13: Christian Wilkins – DT – Clemson
3-78: Michael Dieter – G – Wisconsin
5-151: Andrew Van Ginkel – LB – Wisconsin
6-202: Isaiah Price – T – Ohio State
7-233: Chandler Cox – RB – Auburn
7-234: Myles Gaskin – RB – Washington


2020​

1-5: Tua Tagovailoa – QB – Alabama
1-18: Austin Jackson – T – USC
1-30: Noah Igbinoghene – CB – Auburn
2-39: Robert Hunt – G – Louisiana
2-56: Raekwon Davis – DT – Alabama
3-70: Brandon Jones – S – Texas
4-111: Solomon Kindley – G – Georgia
5-154: Jason Strowbridge – DE – UNC
5-164: Curtis Weaver – DE – Boise State
6-185 : Blake Ferguson – LS – LSU
7-246: Malcolm Perry – RB – Navy

2021​

1-6: Jaylen Waddle – WR – Alabama
1-18: Jaelan Phillips – EDGE – Miami
2-36: Jevon Holland – S – Oregon
2-42: Liam Eichenberg – OL – Notre Dame
3-81: Hunter Long – TE – Boston College
7-231: Larnel Coleman – T – UMASS
7-244: Gerrid Doaks – RB – Cincinnati

2022
The Miami Dolphins didn’t have the largest draft class in 2022 due to the offseason trade for speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they still walked away with four young players.

LB Channing Tindall (Round 3, Pick 102)

WR Erik Ezukanma (Round 4, Pick 125)

LB Cameron Goode (Round 7, Pick 224)

QB Skylar Thompson (Round 7, Pick 247)


For the 2023 draft, the Miami Dolphins have eight draft picks.
At this point, they have two firsts (their own and the 49ers’ from the 2021 draft trade), a second, two thirds (their own and the Patriots’ from the DeVante Parker trade), a fifth, a sixth (either their own or the Bears from the Jakeem Grant trade, one will be sent to Kansas City in the Hill trade) and a seventh.

1657330276389.png
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Apr 19, 2006
6,959
6,369
Not sure how anyone could be as bad as we were in drafting 2016 and 2017

we got those Tunsil assets which does soften the blow,
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Die Hard Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Mar 27, 2006
1,633
2,230
Rhode Island
djphinfan said:
Not sure how anyone could be as bad as we were in drafting 2016 and 2017

we got those Tunsil assets which does soften the blow,
If every draft was as bad as 2016 I would be very happy. Lol

2017 was bad because of expectations. Harris has proven to be a quality starter in the league. And McMillan might have worked out in the right situation had it not been for injuries. He did have 105 tackles as a rookie. Overall I think Grier has been an above average GM. And I trust him making our draft picks.
 
